Chris Seher has had a Super Bowl Sunday routine for years.

He throws a bash for about 30 friends and family members. Seher comes from a football-loving family. His first cousin Wayne Colman started his eight-year career as an NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1968. Seher has had season tickets since about 1972. An Eagles flag goes up outside his Absecon home each September and doesn't come down until their season ends.

So it's always a fun day, but never more so than five years ago when they all got to watch the Eagles finally get their first Super Bowl championship.

"It was fantastic when we won, obviously," said Seher, 74, who retired as a senior executive with the Federal Aviation Administration at the William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township.

This year, however, the festivities had to be moved about 5,700 miles. Seher and his wife, Alrene, are on what he called "the trip of a lifetime" to the Holy Land with other Catholics. They left for Israel on Thursday and will be there when their beloved Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The trip is sponsored by the Diocese of Camden. The Sehers made the plans months ago, "never even realizing it was Super Bowl Sunday in the first place, let alone that the Eagles would be in it," he said Friday by phone from Magdala, a city by the Sea of Galilee that is believed to have been the birthplace of Mary Magdalene.

The Eagles kept stacking up victories throughout the fall on their way to a 14-3 regular-season record, but "it wasn't until the very beginning of the playoffs that it dawned on one of my kids that, you know what, you're not going to be home for the Super Bowl."

The family has three sets of two season tickets, not all together but in the same general area of Lincoln Financial Field. Seher said he was notified within an hour of the end of the Eagles' win over the 49ers in the NFC title game that his name had not been drawn in the lottery for Super Bowl tickets. That eliminated one potential dilemma — having to choose between giving the tickets to family or selling them to recoup the money spent on the Holy Land trip.

But another dilemma soon took its place: finding a way to watch the game. Fortunately, the group's hotel purchased a Super Bowl package that will allow them to watch the game live, with munchies and three beers per person (anyone wanting that fourth beer will have to pay for it).

It will be 1:30 in the morning in Israel when the Super Bowl kicks off. Seher said they figure they'll catch a nap before the game. If the Eagles win — it would be sometime around 4:30 or 5 a.m. there — they'll have to bail pretty quickly on the post-game festivities to catch a little bit more sleep because their Monday itinerary starts at 8 a.m.

An Eagles victory would make the trip all the more memorable, but it already has been, he said. "You hit all the sites that you learned about either as a religious person or through history. It's really exciting."

Adding to the fun: Pretty much everyone is an Eagles fan, though "one of the guys kind of gave out a giant groan" when he realized it.

And, Seher said, his wife might be an even bigger fan than he is. "She goes to most of the games with me. We've got Eagles gear packed that we're wearing for the game."

The leader of the trip is the Rev. Robert Hughes, he said. When the group got on its bus in Israel, "Father Hughes and the tour guide from Israel pulled out an Eagles banner and sang their song."

Also on the trip is Bishop Dennis Sullivan of the diocese. Seher said Sullivan is from New York but claims he now roots for the Eagles. "We'll see if he's up at 1:30 in the morning to to watch the game," Seher said with a laugh. "I know Father Hughes will be."

The trip and the Super Bowl are not the only things Seher has had going on this month. He has been a high school basketball referee for 50-plus years (and a baseball/softball umpire). On Tuesday, he worked the Cape May Tech-Millville girls basketball game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

"It's good exercise, and you get used to people yelling at you," he said, chuckling.

This very hectic but fun time in the Sehers' lives will wind down in a week or so. They will return home Saturday, and he'll have to tend to that Eagles flag that has flown outside his home since early September.

"It'll come down after we win the Super Bowl," he said.