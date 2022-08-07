A smaller Around The Island Swim hopes for success

The Around The Island Swim in Atlantic City on Tuesday will have only two individual swimmers and two relays.

But Co-Race Directors Karen Bown and Sari Carroll are hoping that less is more.

Last year, none of the race’s 11 individual swimmers and none of the relays made it around the island in the race’s 10-hour time limit. The tide and currents in the 2021 race weren’t favorable like in previous years.

The 56th Around The Island Swim will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Fairmount Avenue, near the Albany Avenue Bridge. The competitors will swim 22.75 miles in the clockwise race around Absecon Island and will finish back at the Atlantic City Boathouse.

New Jersey residents John Ziegler and Robert Gatto, both of whom were in the race last year, are back for another try.

“It costs a lot to put the race on, and we want to keep it small for right now,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot interest, but as an organization we had to rebuild. There’s a shortage of lifeguards right now, and each swimmer going around the island by themselves is accompanied by a lifeguard doubles crew. Keeping it small will keep costs down. We probably don’t ever want there to be more than 10 swimmers.”

Ziegler was still on the course swimming in 2021 when the 10-hour limit ended things.

“Both of our individual swimmers really want to finish this year,” Carroll said. “They’re coming back for redemption. We’re hoping everybody finishes. We’re happy about the water conditions. The tides will be good and the water is warming up.”

The Around The Island Swim is part of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival. The late Whelan was a former Atlantic City mayor and State Senator. Whelan was also an outstanding swimmer, coach and educator who swam around the island in 1979 to revive interest in the race.

Bown, Carroll and others revived it 2019 after it ceased for more than a decade. The overall winner that year was Bill Leonard, of Ottawa, Canada, in eight hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds. Charlotte Brynn, of Geraldine, New Zealand, was sixth overall and the women’s champion in 9:31.28. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding excitement to the event this year will be Team Thunderdome, a four-person team of outstanding Cape-Atlantic League and area beach patrol swimmers. They are James Haney and John Sahl of Atlantic City High School, and Patrick Armstrong and Gavin Neal of Ocean City High School. They’ll be racing against the Tortuga Golden Striders, a team of masters swimmers. They are Rob Montgomery, Bobby Pugh, Frank Geraci and Daniel Killinger.

The relay swimmers will also be accompanied by a boat, and they’ll take turns swimming 30 minutes at a time. Those not swimming will be in the boat waiting for their next turn.

“(Team Thunderdome) came to us with the idea, and that made us really happy,” Carroll said. “The boys are excited. Both relays have great credentials. They should be racing around the island. It should be super-fun.”

Carroll said Chico & Sons is sending free pizza for the fans who show up at the Boathouse to watch the finish. The National Anthem will be sung before the race by Megan Baldwin, a recent Holy Spirit High School graduate.