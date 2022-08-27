A conversation with Stockton AD Tony Berich

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Tony Berich enjoys his job.

Berich has served as Stockton University’s director of athletics and recreation for 13 months. He was named the interim athletic director last year and had the interim tag removed in July. Berich was the AD at Randolph College in Virginia for three years and at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg for 10. He also the assistant AD at Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University).

Overall, he arrived at Stockton with 24-plus years of experience in college athletics.

The 51-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township also coached the men’s golf teams at Pittsburgh-Greensburg and Philadelphia University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2003. Berich earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Pittsburgh in 1993.

Q: What have you learned in your first 13 months at Stockton?

A: I learned that I love it here. It has been a great, great experience. I actually interviewed for the position when (previous AD) Kevin (McHugh) was hired five years ago. I was a finalist and came down for an interview, and they hired Kevin. I was fortunate to be involved when Kevin retired (last year). It's everything that I thought it would be. It has just been a great experience. The people here are great. The coaches we have here, the staff we have and athletics and student services have been tremendous. It is a really welcoming campus environment.

Q: Being an English major and having a master's in business administration, was college sports administration your original plan, or did the career find you?

A: It was. I have always been involved in sports. I played almost everything growing up. My father (Tom) was a high school football coach and a high school athletic director (at Newport High School in Pennsylvania). I always kind of tagged along with him. When I was little, there was nothing better for me than to go to football practices and field punts on the sideline as a 10-year-old. So, I always enjoyed being around that environment. Like I said, I've played football, I've played basketball, I've played golf, but I was never good enough to do it beyond the high school level. Regardless, it was what I always wanted to do. I went to the University of Pittsburgh, they didn't have a sports administration program. Now, a lot of institutions offer sports administration and sports management, but (Pittsburgh) didn't have that. So, I kind of had to pick a major, and I always enjoyed reading, so English was my chosen major. But I got involved (in sports admission) from there.

I had a good friend of mine who was a sports information director, and he got me involved with a job search, and I ended up with an internship at the University of Massachusetts Lowell; they are a Division I program. Ended up with an internship up there for a year, and that's kind of where I got my start.

Q: The college sports landscape has gone through major changes in recent years — NIL (name, image, likeness), the transfer portal, conferences changing and others. How much of that affects Stockton?

A: The NIL really hasn't affected us a whole lot. Division III, it's a little bit tougher for our kids to get involved in something like that. Certainly the transfer portal we are seeing more and more of that now. That's something that, I think, is making it easier for kids to get their name out there. That is just a reality for us. The NCAA, it's definitely undergoing some changes, and I don't think it's done yet. I think it's going to be interesting to see where we are — the NCAA as an organization — in two years. I think, really, the Power 5 football schools are driving a lot, and it's going to have a trickle down effect on all the other institutions, you know Division II and III. I think that will definitely have a trickle down effect, in that regard.

Q: Has your time at Stockton been different from your previous AD experiences?

A: Well, it has been a tremendous experience. The last year has gone by so fast. (Stockton President) Dr. (Harvey) Kesselman, you couldn't ask or couldn't create a better president for athletics. I mean, he is so supportive of everything we do, and he has just been such a tremendous person for me and someone I have looked up to in a really short time. It's different in a sense that it's a state school. I have never worked in a state school before. I was at Randolph College in Virginia. They were a small, private school. I was at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, similar to like a Rutgers-Newark or a Rutgers-Camden. They were a state-related school, but there wasn't as much oversight. Then I was at Philadelphia University, now Jefferson, for 10 years, and that was a private school, as well. So, this is really my first foray into a state school. So, that has probably been the biggest adjustment for me. There is some red tape that I have never dealt with before. But I certainly adjusted to it, and it's not an issue at all, but it just took a little adjusting to get to.

Q: How has Stockton been moving past the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: When I first got here last year, we were pretty conservative with it. We were. And, fortunately, the bulk of the COVID was at my previous institution I was at that I dealt with. Here, I kind of caught the tail end of it. By mid- to late fall, things started to level out nationwide. It was reflected here on campus. So, we were able to have a normal basketball season, normal track and field, baseball, softball. By that time, pretty much everything was good. Even in the fall, for the most part, everything was pretty good. We had a few games here and there canceled by other institutions because they maybe had too many COVID cases on their teams. But here, like I said, I caught the tail end of it. We were able to get back up and running and playing normal probably by October (2021), I felt like. We were seeing very, very little effects of COVID anymore. Certainly by the spring we were up and running. It looked like it did probably three or four years (ago).

Q: Are you happy with how the Stockton teams have done, especially last season (both the men’s basketball and men's lacrosse teams made the NCAA Division III Tournament last year)?

A: Absolutely! I wanted to give myself a year to be here and kind of evaluate each program individually. Men's basketball had a great run. I think they return everybody this year, for the most part. So, they should be really, really good. I'd be surprised if they weren't in the top 10 nationally (in the) preseason (ranks). I think men's lacrosse had a great year. It's going to be a little different going into the new Coastal Lacrosse Conference. That is going to be a big change for coach (Kevin) Zulauf and his program, but they really, really played well in the NCAA Tournament last year down in Salisbury (the top-ranked team in the nation for some of the season that beat the Ospreys in the second round). I think they showed they can play with teams at that level. I think that is certainly a sign of things to come.

I thought (the) women's soccer (team, which went 15-6-3, made the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals and captured the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference title in 2021), with a couple bounces one way or the other, they could've made the NCAA Tournament last year. I thought (coach) Nick Juengert and his team did a really, really nice job, and I am looking for big things out of them this year. Men's soccer caught a little bit of a bad break last year. I think they had some injuries that really took some steam away from them, but I know coach (Greg) Ruttler is really, really excited about his program this year. Field hockey, I thought (coach) Sarah (Elleman) did a really, really nice job last year. And they are a young team, so I think they are going to turn a lot of heads this fall, too.

Across the board, I thought we had a really, really good year last year.

Q: Most Stockton teams compete in the NJAC. How would you assess the state of the conference?

A: That was one of the things that drew me to this job. Certainly five years ago and then coming in here. The NJAC is one of the top Division III conferences in the country. Without question. I felt like I came from one of the other ones, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The ODAC is a tremendous conference, as well. But I felt the competitive level they play at here is unparalleled across the country. I think last year we finished third in the overall standings in the NJAC, and that is something I think we can improve upon. I think we can get to that top two, but we are going to need a couple teams to hit on all cylinders. But still, I think if you say you're in the top three in one of the toughest conferences in the country, that is unbelievable. If you correlate that to Division I, like you're in the Big 10 and you're one of the top three programs in the Big 10 across the board, you're one of the top in the country. We were third last year (in the NJAC), so I think that illustrates we are one of the top programs in the country.

Q: While at Pittsburgh-Greensburg, you chaired the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee from 2014-16 and were voted Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Men’s Golf Coach of the Year in 2015. With a golf background, do you want Stockton men’s golf to move from a club sport to a sanctioned sport? Would you coach golf again, if so?

A: I think we are open to pretty much anything. The timing will have to be right for it. There are some other things that come into play. Title IX comes into play. If we add any type of male sports, we have to look where our ratio is for Title IX. As far as me, I'm done coaching. I did that for 10 years. It was very difficult to do everything required of an athletic director and also coach a team. I felt, like, at times my team wasn't getting what they deserved that other programs were getting where maybe they had a more dedicated coach to their program. It was tough. Maybe later in my life or at the end of my career I can go back to just being a golf coach. I would probably enjoy that, but right now I love being an athletic director. I can't imagine doing anything differently.

Q: Are there plans to add any NCAA programs – maybe men’s rowing, ice hockey, men’s tennis or swimming (Stockton does not have a men's and women's swimming teams, the others are just club sports).

A: We would certainly take a look at any of the programs down the road. I think maybe the most natural will be men's rowing to make varsity because I know they wouldn't be structured any differently financially. There are no financial implications to bring them up. If anything, it will help coach Joseph Maguire probably recruit kids to be on a varsity program as opposed to a club program. I think if any of them happen next, I think (men's) rowing will be the more natural to do it. But anything we can do to strengthen our athletic program, we would most certainly do and look at.

Q: Is there a scenario in which Stockton could ever start a football program?

A: Not that I ever heard, it hasn't been (a scenario). I've been at institutions with football, and it's certainly something that takes a ton of resources. I mean a lot, a lot of resources. I mean you're looking at probably at least half a dozen full-time positions, both coaching and administratively just to support football. That is something that, while it would be great, I just don't think it's feasible at this point in time.

Q: Stockton continues to expand its Atlantic City presence. Is there some role for the athletics department in the city? (The college is currently building a second residential facility in the resort).

A: I think maybe potentially in the future. I think it's tough for us right now because we have great, great facilities here on (the Galloway Township) campus with redoing (G. Larry James Stadium, which is under improvements now that should be done by the spring) and the track and redoing the (Pomona Road) turf field (which is complete). We invested a lot of resources in the facilities here on campus. I think it would be neat if we had some opportunities to play some events down there in the future, but I think right now we are going to focus on Galloway.

Q: You were recently appointed to serve on the NCAA Division III Rowing Committee for the next two years. What do you expect your involvement to be? And is rowing a sport you oversaw at any of your previous stops?

A: I was on the national golf committee, so the way the NCAA structures it, it'll probably be very similar to that. I'll be a part of the national committee. We will select the field that goes onto the Division III championships. Once you do that, you help administrate those championships on site. So, I would assume it'll be very similar to what I did with the golf. And we did have rowing when I was at Philadelphia University, now Jefferson. We added rowing during my time there, so I had experience with it. I did know coach (Chris) O'Brien, who we are bringing in. He was the coach that was hired when I was there. So, I've known him for going on 20 years now. But I do have experience with rowing.

Q: Where do you see Stockton athletics in five years?

A: Hopefully, with a boatload of national championships. Like I said, I think we have some programs that are really on the rise and have a ton of potential. Hopefully, we continue to build on that. The commitment the university has made, in terms of facilities with the stadium and the turf field and the expansion here of the Sports Center illustrates where we can go from here. Hopefully, that will help us recruit even better and have more and more success. Once again, I think the teams in the NJAC that have success also have success at the national level. I think that is what our goal is, to have success at the national level.

Q: Would you like to add anything else about Stockton athletics?

A: It’s just an exciting time. Hopefully, everyone can come out and join us and see our teams. We get (our fall sports) kicked off (Thursday). So, come out and enjoy it. I promise you’ll have a great time.