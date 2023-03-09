The Atlantic City Sharks 12U Peewee ice hockey team won the New Jersey Youth Hockey League A American State Championship on Feb. 26, beating the North Jersey Wolves 4-1 in Woodbridge.
The Sharks’ playoff run consisted of four straight wins in which Atlantic City outscored its opponents a combined 19-3. The Sharks finished the season at 52-13-2, facing good teams from New Jersey, New York, Maine, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.
The Sharks’ record includes the NJYHL state title, two tournament championship wins, and a fifth-place finish in the Eastern Juniors Elite Prospect Hockey League.
Dan Kramer is the head coach, and assistant coaches are Mark Dopkowski and Patrick Ianni. The players, their families and fans want to thank all who helped to make the season exciting and successful.
For information about upcoming AC Sharks ice hockey leagues, tryouts and open skating events, visit acsharks.com.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.