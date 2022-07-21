A.C. Classic, Kerr Memorials to be run Friday

Two South Jersey beach patrol events — the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races — will be held Friday.

The 29th annual Atlantic City Classic, a six-race event, will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.

The 38th annual Kerr Memorials will be at 6:15 p.m. at the 35th Street beach in Avalon.

The A.C. Classic will have 10 lifeguard teams, including the five Atlantic County beach patrols. Ocean City will be there, plus the guest patrols of Harvey Cedars, Sea Girt, Lavallette and Ship Bottom. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The Kerr Memorials will have nine of the 10 Cape May County patrols competing, with Ocean City going to the Classic. Scoring is 5-3-1 for the first three places.

The A.C. Classic changed its format last year to six races, five of which are short, and three of which are relays. Atlantic City won the team title in 2021 with 24 points, and Longport was second with 19.

The races are the surf dash, the doubles surfboat rescue, the mile doubles row, the swim paddle relay, the surf boat relay and the singles sprint row.

The surf dash has five people on each team, with a minimum of two females. The doubles surfboat rescue is a simulated rescue in which each crew will bring back a 50-pound dummy attached to the singles flag. The mile doubles row is the one long race. The swim paddle relay will have two swimmers and two paddlers on each team. The surf boat relay has two doubles crews from each team. The rowers will be two men and two women. The singles sprint row is a singles race that slightly shorter than usual.

The Kerr Memorials allows for participation by several lifeguards from each patrol. Each lifeguard team can enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two iron man relay teams (one male and one female) and two five-person teams in the Brett Fitzpatrick surf dash relay.

Avalon won the team title last year with 17 points and Sea Isle City was second with eight.

The iron man relay, with a swimmer, a runner and a doubles crew on each relay team, will have a women’s race for the first time. The men’s and women’s iron man teams will be run together (to save time) and scored separately.

The event honors the late Kerr, an Avalon lifeguard and South Jersey doubles row champion.