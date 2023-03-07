Nine Stockton University athletes earned a total of 12 All-Metro Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2022-23 indoor season, the Ospreys announced Tuesday.

Athletes needed to rank in the top five in the region in individual events. Relay teams needed to be among the top three. Hammonton High School alumni Khristina Washington and Connor Wright, a freshman, each earned two All-Region honors, as did Shahyan Abraham.

Washington ranked second in the triple jump (10.70 meters) and fifth in the long jump (5.25m). Also this season, the junior made the All-New Jersey Athletic Conference second team in the triple jump and earned an honorable mention in the long jump.

Wright was ranked fourth in the Metro in the long jump (6.99m) and fifth in the triple jump (13.95m). He also earned NJAC honors in the long jump (second team) and the triple jump (an honorable mention). Wright also this season was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week once and the conference Field Athlete of the Week once.

Abraham ranked first in the region in the weight throw (a school-record 17.59m) and will compete in that event at the NCAA Division III indoor championships this week in Ohio. She also was second in the region in the shot put (13.29m, another school record). Four times this season, Abraham was the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week and was the conference champion in both of her events.

The Ospreys' other All-Metro performers: Joseph Morales first in the pole vault (4.58m); Emma Petrolia first in the triple jump (11.08m); Kayla Kass fourth in the 800 (2:18.46); Ashanae Morrison tied for fourth in the triple jump (10.63m), giving Stockton three All-Region honors in that event; Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) tied for third in the high jump (1.60); and Erik Ackerman third in the 3,000 run (8:26.35).