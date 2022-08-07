7th S.J. Rescue Board Championships to be held Monday

The seventh annual South Jersey Rescue Board Championships will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.
The event will have six races, each one involving a paddleboard.
Brigantine won the first three races last year and took the team title with 24 points. Cape May finished second place with 21 points and Ocean City was third with 18.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
