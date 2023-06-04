More than 700 runners participated in the Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler on Saturday morning in Atlantic City.

The event is part of the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series. But unlike the courses used for most such races, this one took competitors from the Boardwalk to the beach with nearly 400 feet of running in the sand before they reached the finish line.

Runners began their trek at Iowa Avenue. They ran primarily on the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks before the sandy diversion and finished at Bungalow Beach, an Ibiza-style beach bar that was the site of the post-race party. Runners 21 and older got a free Michelob Ultralight beer, and awards were given to the top overall finishers and age-group winners.

“The Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka is an event we look forward to each year," Dino Dounoulis, co-owner of Bungalow Beach Atlantic City, said in a release. "We see this event as part of our kick-off to summer season, here at our Beach Bar. We are honored to be the official host of the post-race party and award ceremony where runners gather to celebrate their accomplishments."

Jessica Rosetti was the female winner, having finished in 33 minutes, 35 seconds. Jessica LaPorta finished second among females in 35:29. Christina Chang was third in 35:46 seconds.

Dan Forry finished first overall in 27:38. Taking second place was Stephen Augustyn (30:10). Joe Iovanisci finished third in 30:56.

Notes: Tito’s Handmade Vodka presented the race. ... Live music was provided on the race route, with more than 100 volunteers helping keep the runners energized. ... Hundreds of spectators along the way cheered the runners. ... The race sponsors included the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Bungalow Beach, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, AmeriHealth and Michelob Ultra.