The Stockton University women's lacrosse team swept the weekly conference awards, and the sports programs totaled seven, the school announced Monday.

Stockton senior Mary Meduri was selected at New Jersey Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Player of the Week on Monday. Lilly Alessandro was named the Deference Player of the Week, and Aubrey Giordano was named the Rookie of the Week.

In baseball, Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional) earned Pitcher of the Week, while Stephen DeMilio (Pinelands Regional) was chosen as the Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

In softball, Lilly James earned Player of the Week. In men's lacrosse, Dante Poli was named the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Giordano each scored 11 goals and added two assists for 13 points in three games for the women's lacrosse team, which started 2-1. Alessandro had nine ground balls, eight caused turnovers and four draw controls.

Schiattarella and DeMilio were the winning pitchers in the baseball team's season-opening doubleheader sweep of Penn College. Schiattarella allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out 12 in six innings. DeMilio pitched six innings, allowed one run on four hits, and struck out two.

James batted .400 with a team-high seven RBIs, two runs, two doubles and a homer in Stockton's first four softball games of the season. The shortstop had a hit in all four games, highlighted by her go-ahead home run in the sixth inning during Stockton's 5-4 win over Rochester.

Poli scored seven in two games for the men's lacrosse team. He led the team in points (14) and assists (seven). Poli also added 10 ground balls and three caused turnovers.