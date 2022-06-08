6 storylines to follow this week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 34th annual ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

A total of 144 golfers will compete for the $1.7 million during the 54-hole tournament.

What follows are six storylines to follow this weekend:

Can Celine Boutier win back-to-back Classics?

Boutier shot a final-round 8-under 63 to win last year’s tournament. She will try to join Anna Nordqvist (2015-16) as the only player to win consecutive Classics. Boutier is ranked No. 17 in the world. She has five top-10 finishes in 11 starts this year.

The world’s No. 1 player comes to Seaview

Jin Young Ko is ranked No. 1 in the world. The native of South Korea just missed winning the Classic last year, finishing tied for second, one shot back of Boutier.

Ko, the 2021 LPGA Player of the Year, has one win and four top-five finishes in seven starts this year. Ko set an LPGA record earlier this year with 34 consecutive under-par rounds.

Hall of Famer returns to tour

Karrie Webb, a Hall of Famer and the 2013 ShopRite champion, will tee it up this week. It’s just the Australian native’s second tournament of the year and her first since January, when she finished tied for 52nd at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida. Webb, 47, has won 41 LPGA tournaments.

Past ShopRite champions

The field includes several past Classic champions whose past success at Seaview always makes them players to watch.

Among the past winners to watch are Nordqvist (2015-16), Stacy Lewis (2012 and 2014), Brittany Lincicome (2011), Mel Reid (2020), I.K. Kim (2017), Cristie Kerr (2004) and Angela Stanford (2003).

Is it Brooke Henderson’s time to win?

Henderson appears to be on a path toward a ShopRite win. The native of Canada finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second last year. Henderson is ranked No. 11 in the world. She bounced back from two missed cuts to finish tied for 15th at last week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Home state advantage

Marina Alex lives in Florida but she grew up in Wayne Township, Passaic County. The ShopRite LPGA Classic has always been a homecoming for her. Alex, 31, won the Palos Verdes Championship last May for her second LPGA career victory. She has history of playing well at Seaview. Alex finished in the top 10 in two of her last three Seaview appearances.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.