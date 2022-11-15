6 Stockton Women, 3 Men soccer players earn postseason awards

Six Stockton University women's soccer players and three from the men's team earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors Tuesday.

Earning the recognition from the women's team: Sydney Williams (Millville High School), Heather Bertollo, Carlie Vetrini, Riley Finnegan, Emily Hauck and Erica Dietz. From the men's team, Paul Bechtelheimer (St. Augustine Prep), Brendan Deal and Joseph Carbone were honored.

Deal was chosen Academic All-District for the second straight year. The other eight Ospreys were first-time selections. Players must have a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore to earn the honor. Players must also have been a starter or significant reserve who appeared in at least 50% of their team's games this season.

Williams was a four-time all-New Jersey Athletic Conference selection (2020 and 2021 first team and 2019 and 2022 second team) who started 72 games for the Ospreys. The senior midfielder scored 20 goals and 17 assists for 57 points in her career. This season, Williams led the Ospreys in assists (four) and finished second on the team in points (12) and tied for second in goals (four).

Bechtelheimer started 16 games this season. The defender helped Stockton have seven shutouts. Bechtelheimer scored his first career goal in the season opener at Ursinus. He also had an assist for three points. In two seasons at Stockton, the senior started 34 games, and he contributed to 15 shutouts.