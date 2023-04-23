Five members of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club excelled at the Crossroads Spring-tacular on Saturday to earn the right to compete at a national event in Texas in July.
Saturday's competition was held in Havertown, Pennsylvania.
The five local skaters who qualified for the Excel National Festival:
- Hailey Giordano, fifth place, Excel Intermediate Ladies division
- Ella Walling, fourth place (pewter medal), Excel Intermediate Ladies division
- Jasline Ruiz, third place (bronze medal), Excel Intermediate Ladies division
- Mia Hackerman, gold medal, Excel Juvenile Girls division
- Alina Hackerman, pewter medal, Beginner Excel division
Walling, 14, lives in Egg Harbor Township. Ruiz, 14, lives in Galloway Township. The Hackerman sisters live in Cape May Court House; Mia is 12, Alina 6.
The national competition will be held in Austin from July 13-16.
The Atlantic City Figure Skating Club is based at Atlantic City Skate Zone.
