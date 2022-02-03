4th-quarter surge pushed Stockton past TCNJ

Freshman Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 44-37 victory over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Sophomore Emma Morrone scored 13 and grabbed a game-high nine steals for the Ospreys. Freshman Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) grabbed 10 rebounds, which tied her career high. She scored seven. Freshman Sanaa Parks added five points. Nalya Hill scored three.
Stockton (9-11, 7-7 NJAC) trailed 22-16 at halftime and 29-24 after three quarter. But the Ospreys outscored TCNJ (9-10, 6-6) in the final quarter. The Ospreys shot 54.6% from the floor 80% from the free-throw the line in the fourth quarter.
The Ospreys scored 19 points off of TCNJ's 25 turnovers.
Julia Setaro scored 15 for the Lions.
Stockton hosts William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Men's basketball: Stockton's five-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday with a 92-77 loss to The College of New Jersey. The Ospreys (16-4, 11-3 NJAC) were outscored 53-43 in the second half.
TCNJ (8-9, 5-7) led 39-34 at halftime.
DJ Campbell (Vineland) led the Ospreys with 26 points, his third-highest total of the season and 10th game with at least 20 points. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) played all 40 minutes, and scored 13. Campbell and Flanders each grabbed four rebounds. Flanders added four assists. Kadian Dawkins scored 11 to go with six assists and five rebounds. Jonathan Azoroh finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Each team attempted 34 three-point shots. TCNJ made 15, Stockton seven. The Ospreys shot 20.6% from beyond the arc, their second-lowest percentage of the season.
Stockton never led in the contest, and fell behind 26-8 after seven minutes of play.
Stockton still holds first-place in the conference. Rutgers-Newark (14-6, 11-3) is second, Rowan (17-4, 10-4) is third. The NJAC Tournament is set to start Feb. 19, and the Ospreys have five games remaining as their fight for the top seed continues.
The Ospreys host William Paterson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
