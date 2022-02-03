4th-quarter surge pushed Stockton past TCNJ

Freshman Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 44-37 victory over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Sophomore Emma Morrone scored 13 and grabbed a game-high nine steals for the Ospreys. Freshman Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) grabbed 10 rebounds, which tied her career high. She scored seven. Freshman Sanaa Parks added five points. Nalya Hill scored three.

Stockton (9-11, 7-7 NJAC) trailed 22-16 at halftime and 29-24 after three quarter. But the Ospreys outscored TCNJ (9-10, 6-6) in the final quarter. The Ospreys shot 54.6% from the floor 80% from the free-throw the line in the fourth quarter.

The Ospreys scored 19 points off of TCNJ's 25 turnovers.

Julia Setaro scored 15 for the Lions.

Stockton hosts William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Men's basketball: Stockton's five-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday with a 92-77 loss to The College of New Jersey. The Ospreys (16-4, 11-3 NJAC) were outscored 53-43 in the second half.

TCNJ (8-9, 5-7) led 39-34 at halftime.