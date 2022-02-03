 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4th-quarter surge pushed Stockton past TCNJ
0 Comments
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4th-quarter surge pushed Stockton past TCNJ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Freshman Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 44-37 victory over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Sophomore Emma Morrone scored 13 and grabbed a game-high nine steals for the Ospreys. Freshman Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) grabbed 10 rebounds, which tied her career high. She scored seven. Freshman Sanaa Parks added five points. Nalya Hill scored three.

Stockton (9-11, 7-7 NJAC) trailed 22-16 at halftime and 29-24 after three quarter. But the Ospreys outscored TCNJ (9-10, 6-6) in the final quarter. The Ospreys shot 54.6% from the floor 80% from the free-throw the line in the fourth quarter.

The Ospreys scored 19 points off of TCNJ's 25 turnovers.

Julia Setaro scored 15 for the Lions.

Stockton hosts William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Men's basketball: Stockton's five-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday with a 92-77 loss to The College of New Jersey. The Ospreys (16-4, 11-3 NJAC) were outscored 53-43 in the second half.

TCNJ (8-9, 5-7) led 39-34 at halftime.

DJ Campbell (Vineland) led the Ospreys with 26 points, his third-highest total of the season and 10th game with at least 20 points. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) played all 40 minutes, and scored 13. Campbell and Flanders each grabbed four rebounds. Flanders added four assists. Kadian Dawkins scored 11 to go with six assists and five rebounds. Jonathan Azoroh finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Each team attempted 34 three-point shots. TCNJ made 15, Stockton seven. The Ospreys shot 20.6% from beyond the arc, their second-lowest percentage of the season.

Stockton never led in the contest, and fell behind 26-8 after seven minutes of play.

Stockton still holds first-place in the conference. Rutgers-Newark (14-6, 11-3) is second, Rowan (17-4, 10-4) is third. The NJAC Tournament is set to start Feb. 19, and the Ospreys have five games remaining as their fight for the top seed continues. 

The Ospreys host William Paterson at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News