4 Stockton players receive preseason lacrosse honors

Four Stockton University men’s lacrosse players were recognized by lacrosse publications, the school announced Thursday.

The publications, USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse, named Dante Poli, Luc Swedlund, Tyler Horvath and Brendan Scanlon to their NCAA Division III Preseason All-America teams.

Poli was chosen to the Preseason All-America third team by USA Lacrosse Magazine and to the fourth team by Inside Lacrosse.

Swedlund was selected a Preseason All-America honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse. USA Lacrosse Magazine named Horvath and Scanlon as Preseason All-America honorable mention.

The four players will be leaders for Ospreys this spring as they enter the new Coastal Lacrosse Conference. The six-team league also has national powers Christopher Newport University (ranked No. 2 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse preseason poll) and Salisbury University (sixth-ranked in the same poll). The other three teams are Kean, Montclair State and Mary Washington.

Stockton, which went 17-3 last year, will open the season Feb. 21 at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

Poli, an attack, is third all-time at Stockton in goals (154), assists (124) and points (278). He needs 14 assists to become Stockton’s career leader, and he should reach the 300-point mark.

After the 2022 season, Poli was chosen to the USILA/Dynamic All-America second team, the first Osprey ever selected to one of the three USILA All-America teams that are above honorable mention.

Swedlund, an attack, is Stockton’s all-time leader in goals (279) and points (339). He’s third in D-III history in goals and will race Salisbury’s Cross Ferrara (274 goals) to break the D-III record of 300. Swedlund is ninth in D-III history in goals per game (3.88) and 22nd in points.

Swedlund is a three-time USILA All-America honorable mention. As a freshman in 2019, He topped D-III with 100 goals and in goals per game (4.76).

Horvath, a faceoff specialist, was a USILA All-America Honorable Mention selection in 2022. He finished seventh in Division III in faceoff wins (287) and was 20th in faceoff win percentage (.667). Horvath also finished with 161 ground balls, the second-highest single-season total in program history.

Scanlon is a long-stick midfielder and defensive specialist. He was voted to the Colonial States Athletic Conference first team last year after finishing with 34 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. In his Stockton career, Scanlon has 55 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers.