4 Stockton men's basketball players qualify for NABC Honors Court

Stockton University men’s basketball players Kadian Dawkins, Tim Petersen, John Georgiou and Nick Duncsak were named to the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, the school announced Tuesday.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes men’s basketball players in all three NCAA Divisions and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for their academic achievement. Athletes must be a junior or senior with a final cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher from the 2021-22 academic year \to qualify.

Dawkins, Georgiou, Duncsak and Petersen are all juniors. Dawkins majors in computer science, Georgiou in business management, Duncsak in education, and Peterson in exercise science. All four were also New Jersey Athletic Association All-Academic honorable mentions.

Dawkins, an NJAC honorable mention for his play, started all 31 games for the Ospreys and averaged a career-high 11.8 points per game. The point guard led the conference in assist/turnover ratio (1.9) and finished fourth in assists (4.4 apg). His 137 assists were the fourth-highest single season total at Stockton.

Duncsak played in 27 games, shooting 37.8% from beyond the arch and 45.2% from the field. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Georgiou played in 12 games off the bench. He finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes. Peterson appeared in seven games off the bench with rebounds a two steals.

Last season, Stockton finished 26-5, won the NJAC title and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.