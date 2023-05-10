Four former local softball players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference year-end honors last week.

The College of New Jersey freshman pitcher Elizabeth Gosse, a Southern Regional High School graduate, was named the NJAC Rookie of the Year.

Gosse was also named to the NJAC's first team along with teammate and senior outfielder Kaci Neveling (Egg Harbor Township resident and Toms River North graduate). Ramapo junior utility player Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) was named to the first team, and Rowan fifth-year catcher Korie Hogue (Vineland) was named to the second team.

In TCNJ's 8-2 win over Ramapo, Gosse allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out five. Neveling added a double and two runs. In a 3-1 win over Ramapo, Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed one run and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings. In a 3-0 win over Kean to open the NJAC Tournament, Gosse struck out four in 3 1/3 innings. Schlee struck out six in 3 2/3 innings to improve to 3-3. Neveling added two hits and scored.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single in Bryant's 4-1 win over Holy Cross.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit an RBI single in Iona's 4-3 win over Saint Peter's. In a 6-3 loss to Saint Peter's, Flukey hit an RBI single, and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) singled and scored. In a 5-0 loss to Marist, Bailey had two hits. In a 4-3 win over Siena, Flukey hit a two-run single. In a 15-5 win over Siena, Flukey went 3 for 4, including a double, drove in two runs and scored one.

Devin Coia (Vineland) hit a two-run homer and drove in another run in Monmouth's 6-3 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Nevada's 9-6 win over Idaho State. She went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs in a 9-8 win over Colorado State. She singled and scored in a 7-4 loss to Colorado State. She singled and scored in an 8-7 win over Colorado State.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) had two hits in South Florida's 8-0 win over Houston.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a solo homer in Western Kentucky's 7-6 win over Louisiana Tech. She hit a solo homer, singled and scored in a 6-3 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Millersville's Gabby D'Ottavio (Buena) was named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first team last week. She batted .365 with 57 hits, including eight doubles and six home runs.

Megan Sooy (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a three run homer in Arcadia's 5-3 win over Stevens Institute of Technology in a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament game. She had two hits and scored in a 2-1 loss to Lycoming.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled and scored twice in Cabrini's 8-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs in an 8-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) had two hits, two RBIs and a run in Centenary's 7-1 win over Marymount in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament. She had two hits and a run in a 10-9 win over Marywood.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) hit a three-run homer in Immaculata's 5-3 win over Neumann. In a 7-4 win over Nuemann, McGowan hit an RBI double and scored, and Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) hit an RBI double.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) hit a two-run double in Neumann's 5-3 loss to Immaculata. In a 7-4 loss to Immaculata, Cioni Simmons (Cumberland) singled and scored. In a 12-3 loss to Neumann in the Atlantic East Tournament, Simmons singled and scored.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit a double in New Jersey City's 8-0 win over Lehman. She doubled and scored in a 7-1 win over Lehman.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single in Rosemont's 9-3 win over St. Elizabeth in a Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament game.

Men's lacrosse

In Robert Morris' 9-8 win over Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament, David Burr (St. Augustine Prep) scored, and Stephen DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 12 of 21 faceoffs with six ground balls. In a 12-4 loss to Air Force, DelleMonache won 10 of 17 faceoffs with eight ground balls.

Cade Johnson (Southern) scored twice in Chestnut Hill's 12-8 win over Wilmington in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament semifinals. He had three goals, an assist and two ground balls in a 10-9 win over Georgian Court for the Griffins' third straight title.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in Georgian Court's 16-14 win over Post in the CACC Tournament semifinals. He had two goals, two assists and four ground balls in a 10-9 loss to Chestnut Hill in the final.

In Cabrini's 23-4 win over Immaculata in the Atlantic East Tournament semifinals, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored twice to go with an assist. Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists. In a 23-6 win over Marymount in the final, Schneider had a goal and an assist. Vanaman scored, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) added an assist, two ground balls and a caused turnover. It was the 22nd conference title for the Cavaliers, who will face York on Saturday in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored three goals in FDU-Florham's 19-5 loss to Misericordia in the MAC Freedom Tournament.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Immaculata's 23-4 loss to Cabrini in the Atlantic East Tournament.