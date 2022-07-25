4 local girls compete at national figure skating festival outside Boston

Four members of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club joined more than 400 other skaters from around the country at the Excel National Festival in Norwood, Massachusetts, last week.

The competition outside Boston featured top skaters from the Excel Series at the novice, junior and senior levels.

Mia Hackerman, 12, of Cape May Court Couse finished fourth in the preliminary girls compulsory moves, fifth in the preliminary girls spin challenge, seventh in both the preliminary girls jump challenge and the preliminary girls free skate.

Jasline Ruiz, 13, of Galloway Township, finished fifth in the juvenile jump challenge and ninth in both the juvenile spin challenge and the juvenile girls.

Emma Vanrell, 12, of Egg Harbor Township, finished eighth in the preliminary girls spin challenge and was a top-10 finisher in the preliminary girls free skate.

Ella Walling, 14, of Egg Harbor Township, took second place in the pre-juvenile girls free skate and seventh in the juvenile girls jump challenge.