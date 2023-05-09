The Stockton University tennis team's successful spring season was accompanied by off-the-court achievements too.

On Tuesday, three Ospreys were were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team: senior Audrey van Schalkwyk, a two-time honoree, senior Brynn Bowman (Ocean City H.S.) and junior Lily Muir. All three helped Stockton go 12-5, the team’s highest win total since 2012-13.

Van Schalkwyk, a mathematics major with a 3.97 GPA, tied for the team lead with 13 singles victories and tied for second with 10 in doubles. She had a five-match winning streak at No. 4 singles and a four-match streak with doubles partner Sophia Pasquale. For her career, van Schalkwyk went 37-12 in doubles, the fifth most wins in the program's 22 seasons. She also was 10th in singles victories (39-16). She twice made the All-New Jersey Athletic Conference team in doubles.

Bowman juggled two intercollegiate sports this spring, competing also in golf, while putting together a 4.0 GPA as a psychology major. In tennis, she went 3-2 in singles and 7-5 in doubles. Playing with different partners, she was part of a five-match doubles winning streak. She compiled career records of 8-5 in singles and 14-14 in doubles.

Muir, an exercise science major with a 3.98 GPA, earned All-NJAC honors in singles and doubles this year, the second season in a row she was honored in singles. Muir won seven times at No. 1 doubles and four times at No. 1 singles. Her season included winning streaks of four in doubles and three in singles. For her career, she has 17 wins in singles and 15 in doubles.