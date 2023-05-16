Three Stockton University softball players capped their collegiate careers with academic and athletic success.

Outfielders Gabrielle Barranger and Vanessa Tancini and second baseman Kayla Posten were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District for the 2023 season, the university said Tuesday. The three were key contributors to an Ospreys team that won 19 games while, according to Stockton, facing the second-toughest schedule in NCAA Division III.

Barranger was a health science major with a 3.70 GPA. She played in 36 games, 29 of which she started in the outfield, and led the team in runs (23). She it .286 and was second on the team in on-base percentage (.370) and stolen bases (eight). She was tied for third in walks (eight). She scored at least once in 20 games.

She played at the University of Hartford as a freshman before transferring and playing in 88 games over three seasons for Stockton. Barranger finished her Stockton career with a .273 batting average, 38 runs, 33 hits and 16 stolen bases.

Posten was a health science major with a 3.90 GPA. She started all 37 games in which she played and led the team with 24 RBIs. She tied for the team lead in walks with 10 and hit .270 with two home runs and 14 runs. She drove in at least one run in 16 games. She appeared in 50 games over two seasons for Barry University in Florida before transferring to Stockton. In two seasons an Osprey, she played in 73 games. Posten finished her four-year career with 97 hits, 59 RBIs, 57 runs, 27 doubles and a .268 batting average.

Tancini was a nursing major with a 3.75 GPA. She played in 36 games this season, including 33 starts in center field, and led the Ospreys with 11 stolen bases. Tancini was second among the Ospreys with a .341 batting average. She scored 15 runs and had a .370 on-base percentage that was third best on the team. Tancini had at least one hit in 21 games and made just one error on 71 fielding chances.

In 106 games, including 96 starts, for Stockton, she totaled 41 stolen bases, eighth most in team history. Her .365 batting average is ninth best. Tancini finished with 80 hits, 50 runs, 17 RBIs and a .402 on-base percentage.