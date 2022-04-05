3 Stockton athletes earn weekly awards

Stockton University women's tennis player Sarb Devi was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Men's lacrosse players Dante Poli and Tyler Horvath earned Colonial States Athletic Conference weekly honors for the Ospreys.

Poli was named the CSAC Player of the Week. Horvath was named Defensive Player of the Week. Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, earned the third weekly honor of her career after being named NJAC Rookie of the Week twice last season.

Devi was 2-0 in her singles matches last week, helping the Ospreys defeat William Paterson and Kean on Saturday. She also won twice at first doubles with playing partner Lily Muir. For the season, Devi has won eight singles matches and four doubles, leading the Ospreys to a 9-1 record so far this season.

Stockton will take on Rutgers-Camden at noon Saturday.

Poli continued his impressive season last week by scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists for 20 points in Stockton’s two wins. The senior tied his career high of 11 points (five goals, six assists) against Neumann, then had a four-goal, four-assist game against Montclair State.

Poli leads the CSAC with 6.63 points per game.

Horvath won 30 of his 39 faceoffs (76.9%) in the two games. He added a career-high 17 ground balls against Neumann, which tied the third-highest game total in program history.

He has won 83 of 122 faceoffs this season (68%).

Stockton will play host University of Mary Washington at noon Saturday.

Women's golf: The Ospreys finished third with 453 team points in the Arcadia Spring Invite at Cedarbrook Country Club on Monday.

Sophomore Maggie Brennan was 13th among 24 golfers with a 105. Ella van Schalkwyk was 16th with a 111. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) was 18th with a 117. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) was 20th with a 120.

The Ospreys will compete in the Ursinus Spring Invitational at Stonewall Golf Club at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

