3 Northfield Cardinal football teams win titles, have undefeated seasons

“The hard work over four months of practices showed what these boys are all about. To play and win against a tough opponent in this weather shows their true character,” junior varsity coach Jason Barretta said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how much this team has grown and played.”

For the peewee level, offensive linemen Reid Grasso, Angelo DeCicco, Steve Blair, Jake Carangi, Jaiden Farnham, Max DaBundo and Brian Mooney were huge this season, and that showed in the championship, coach Chris Graves said.

The line led the way for Michael Pepper’s two rushing touchdowns. Jake Guerrieri and Carter Graves’ each had a rushing score. Logan Kallen and Cole Levinson each made extra points.

The Cardinals’ defensive line was just as strong with many of the same players, Graves said. The line also included Jack Smith and Domenick Hoffecker. Linebackers Grasso, Kallen, Pepper and Dominic Buccafurni and cornerbacks Guerrieri and Graves were also key in the title run.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team. All of these players have worked hard five days a week beginning in August with a championship as their goal,” said Graves, who has been coaching some of the players for many years and added how much he will miss them. “It’s rewarding to see them grow as a team, as friends and as young men.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen

