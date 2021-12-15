3 Northfield Cardinal football teams win titles, have undefeated seasons

Three Northfield Cardinals Football teams finished undefeated this season, and recently won Cape Atlantic Junior Football League championships.
That has never happened in the history of the club.
Last month, the peewee team won 27-0 over the Galloway Renegades to capture the title. The junior varsity team earned a 6-0 overtime victory over Upper Township. The varsity team won 43-16 over Upper, capturing its second consecutive title. All three teams finished 10-0.
The club consists of 97 athletes who competed from August to late November.
For the varsity, Jake Blum ran for three touchdowns in the championship. He threw two scores to Liam Kennedy. Andrew Gilman had an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD. The Cardinals’ defense was dominant in the game, forcing two turnovers and blocking a punt.
The team is 20-0 over the past two seasons.
“These boys came to every practice and every game ready to go, compete and get better. It’s a special group of boys,” varsity coach Joe Russo said.
For the junior varsity squad, quarterback Matt Borini scored on a 1-yard rushing play in overtime. Borini led with 82 rushing yards. AJ Goukler added 33. He also caught two passes. Safety Nick Goukler led the defense with 11 tackles and two interceptions. Linebackers Bob Varnadore, Crew Russo and cornerback Pat Kane each made five tackles. JJ Battaglia added three tackles and a sack.
“The hard work over four months of practices showed what these boys are all about. To play and win against a tough opponent in this weather shows their true character,” junior varsity coach Jason Barretta said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how much this team has grown and played.”
For the peewee level, offensive linemen Reid Grasso, Angelo DeCicco, Steve Blair, Jake Carangi, Jaiden Farnham, Max DaBundo and Brian Mooney were huge this season, and that showed in the championship, coach Chris Graves said.
The line led the way for Michael Pepper’s two rushing touchdowns. Jake Guerrieri and Carter Graves’ each had a rushing score. Logan Kallen and Cole Levinson each made extra points.
The Cardinals’ defensive line was just as strong with many of the same players, Graves said. The line also included Jack Smith and Domenick Hoffecker. Linebackers Grasso, Kallen, Pepper and Dominic Buccafurni and cornerbacks Guerrieri and Graves were also key in the title run.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team. All of these players have worked hard five days a week beginning in August with a championship as their goal,” said Graves, who has been coaching some of the players for many years and added how much he will miss them. “It’s rewarding to see them grow as a team, as friends and as young men.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen
609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
