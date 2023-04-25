The Barton College baseball team has continued to get a big offensive boost from three local players.

In a 5-0 win over Savannah State, Ryan McIsaac (Millville H.S.) went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) doubled, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had a hit and an RBI. In a 9-8 loss to UNC Pembroke, Beebe went 6 for 6 with a three-run homer. Gonzalez had two hits and a run, and McIsaac added a run and an RBI.

In an 8-2 win over UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez hit a solo homer and an RBI single. McIsaac singled and scored, and Beebe doubled and scored twice. In a 7-5 win over UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez hit a three-run homer. McIsaac had two hits and scored twice, and Beebe singled and scored.

McIsaac is batting .350 with 13 doubles, four triples, three homers and 27 RBIs. Beebe is hitting .335 with five doubles, a homer and 27 RBIs. Gonzalez is batting .296 with eight doubles to go with a team-leading 11 homers and 36 RBIs. The Bulldogs (25-18) are coached by former Holy Spirit High School coach and athletic director Keith Gorman.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled and scored in Ball State's 16-12 win over Northern Illinois.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) hit a two-run single in Boston College's 9-8 win over North Carolina. He singled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in a 6-2 win over UNC.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) doubled and scored twice in Dayton's 8-3 win over Wright State. He went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs in an 8-7 loss to Ohio State. He scored one and knocked in one in a 7-6 win over Saint Louis. He hit a solo homer and an RBI single in a 12-10 loss to Saint Louis. He hit the go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over Saint Louis.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out three in three shutout innings in Hofstra's 8-3 win over Iona.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Holy Cross' 22-12 loss to Army. He had an RBI sacrifice fly in a 5-4 win over Lafayette. He had a hit and an RBI in a 6-1 loss to Lafayette.

In Iona's 8-3 loss to Hofstra, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer. Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine Prep) had three hits and an RBI. In a 12-4 win over Sienna, Pasquale drove in two runs, and Ragsdale hit an RBI single. In a 6-5 win over Siena, Ragsdale hit a three-run homer. In a 19-14 loss to Siena, Pasquale had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Ragsdale went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed two runs and struck out eight in 8 2/3 innings and got the win in Maryland, Baltimore County's 4-2 victory over UMass Lowell.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out three in three innings in New Jersey Institute of Technology's 7-2 loss to Binghamton.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in UNC's 5-3 win over Charlotte.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a a solo homer and a single in Old Dominion's 11-6 win over Virginia Military Institute. He singled and scored in a 7-6 loss to Appalachian State. He hit three doubles and drove in four runs in a 13-1 win over Appalachian State. He doubled, scored and drove in a run in an 18-8 loss to Appalachian State.

In Rider's 8-3 win over Delaware, PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed one run and struck out six in five innings to improve to 2-0. Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. In a 12-5 win over Saint Peter's, Sachais struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to improve to 4-2.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Rhode Island's 15-9 loss to Davidson.

Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI single in Rutgers' 8-1 win over Monmouth. In a 7-1 win over Northwestern, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out five in six innings to improve to 3-3. In an 11-7 win over Northwestern, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had two hits and a run. In a 5-1 win over Northwester, Sweeney singled and scored.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored for Saint Joseph's in a 12-3 win over UMass. He hit a solo homer in a 7-3 win over UMass.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) struck out two in two shutout innings of Stony Brook's 14-13 loss to Manhattan.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed four runs, one earned, and struck out seven in four innings in Wagner's 10-5 win over Sacred Heart.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out four in two shutout innings in West Virginia's 17-7 win over Texas Christian.

Nate Goranson (Millville) had a single, a double and scored in William & Mary's 8-7 loss to North Carolina A&T. He singled and scored in a 7-3 loss to North Carolina A&T.

Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Bloomfield's 14-13 loss to Felician. He hit a double in a 9-7 win over Goldey-Beacom. He hit a solo homer in an 11-7 loss to Goldey-Beacom.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) struck out two in two scoreless innings in Frostburg State's 7-2 win over Alderson Broaddus. In a 16-6 win over Alderson Broaddus, Campbell hit an RBI double and scored, and Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) added two runs.

Steve Graziano (ACIT) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Jefferson's 5-2 loss to West Chester.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out two in a scoreless inning in Arcadia's 7-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. In a 6-1 win over King's, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out nine in a complete-game win. In a 10-5 win over King's, Sibley allowed a run and struck out four in four innings for the win.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) allowed one run and struck out three in six innings to improve to 6-1 in Cabrini's 15-6 win over Wilkes.

In Eastern's 6-4 win over Valley Forge, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. David Hunsberger (Vineland) doubled and scored. In a 10-8 loss to Hood, Hunsberger doubled. In a 2-0 loss to Hood, Cottrell struck out four in a six-inning compete game. In a 7-1 win over Hood, Cottrell hit a two-run singled, and Hunsberger added an RBI single and two runs.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) hit an RBI single in Immaculata's 4-1 win over Marywood. He went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs in a 14-2 win over Marywood.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit an RBI double and scored in McDaniel's 10-9 loss to Johns Hopkins.

In Montclair State's 9-2 win over William Paterson, Jacob Dembin (EHT) struck out two in a scoreless inning. Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had a hit and a run, and Matt Kaliske (Lacey) added a hit and an RBI. In a 12-8 win over William Paterson, Feaster scored one and drove in one. In a 12-8 win over Stockton, Feaster had a triple, a single and scored. Michael Todaro (Lacey) struck out one in 1 2/3 innings to get the win. In a 14-11 win over Stockton, Feaster went 4 for 6 with two runs and three RBIs.

Josh Finger (Vineland) singled, scored and drove in a run in Neumann's 5-4 loss to Marymount.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out seven in eight innings and got the win in Ramapo's 4-3 victory over New Jersey City.

Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs in Rowan's 11-10 win over Rutgers-Newark.

In Rutgers-Camden's 8-7 win over Rowan, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) scored the winning run in the 10th inning. In a 16-4 win over William Paterson, Guglielmi went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs. Antonicello singled and scored. In a 21-13 loss to William Paterson, Antonicello singled and scored.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had two hits, an RBI and scored the winning run in Ursinus' 11-10 victory over Swarthmore. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 12-7 loss to Dickinson.

AJ Costantini (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and scored in Valley Forge's 6-4 loss to Eastern. He had a run and an RBI in a 17-7 win over Rosemont.

Jaden Millstein (Ocean City) had a hit, scored and drove in two runs in Vassar's 11-1 win over Union.

Matt Lawler (Mainland Regional) struck out three in 3 2/3 innings and got the win in William Paterson's 21-13 victory over Rutgers-Camden.

In Harford's 22-6 win over College of Southern, Brody Levin (Mainland) hit an RBI single and scored four runs. Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) had a single, a double, a run and an RBI. In a 17-11 loss to Rowan College-Gloucester, Levin had two hits and scored. Spina singled twice and scored. In a 10-0 win over CCBC Dunbalk, Levin hit an RBI single and scored, and Spina drove in three runs.

In Rowan College-Cumberland's 8-2 win over Brookdale, David Appolonia (EHT) went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Jimmy Kurtz (Buena) had two hits and scored, and Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and an RBI. In an 18-15 win over Northampton, Kurtz singled, doubled and scored. Peacock went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Appolonia went 3 for 6 with a solo homer. In a 11-8 win over Northampton, Appolonia had a single, a double, two runs and an RBI. Kurtz tripled and drove in a run.