3 locals help Rowan men's track win 7th straight NJAC title: College notebook

The Rowan University men won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at The College of New Jersey Sunday and Monday.

Three locals earned gold medals for the Profs, who ran away with their seventh-straight NJAC outdoor championship.

Senior distance runner Connor McBride (Southern Regional H.S.) won the 10,000-meter run in 31 minutes, 47.70 seconds. Senior jumper Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the triple jump with a leap of 14.48 meters. Freshman sprinter Treshan Stevenson (Millville) ran on the Profs’ winning 4x400 relay (3:15.30).

Stevenson also placed second in the 400 hurdles (53.24). Lane Owens (Ocean City) was third in the javelin (63.89m). Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was fourth in the 800 (1:56.97), and older brother Korey Greene (Ocean City) was ninth in the 3,000 steeplechase 10:23.66).

Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was 13th in the 1,500 (4:09.26). Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was 13th in the 10,000 (33:51.85), and Cameron DiTroia (Ocean City) was 14th (34:26.19).

Monmouth’s Danny Fenton (Millville) won the 400 hurdles (54.14) at the MAAC Championships. Ahmad Brock (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the triple jump (14.48m) and eighth in the 100 (11.09). The Hawks won the team title.

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was 13th in the 800 (1:56.76) at the MAAC Championships. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 15th in the 1,500 (4:06.26). The Broncs placed second as a team.

Women’s track

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the triple jump (12.02 meters) at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships at Rider University. She also was sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.37 seconds), third in the 100 hurdles (14.24) and fourth in the long jump (5.58m). The Broncs placed second as a team.

Monmouth’s Anne Rutledge (EHT) was eight in the 400 hurdles (1:06.71) at the MAAC Championships. Isabella Leak (EHT) was 13th in the 1,500 (4:52.81), and Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was 20th in the 800 (2:26.67). The Hawks won the team title.

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was third in the 400 hurdles (1:02.00) for Saint Peter’s at the MAAC Championships. The Peacocks finished sixth as a team.

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:57.69) at the America East Conference Championships in Burlngton, Vermont.

Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:00.9) at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships held at The College of New Jersey. She also was eighth in the 400 (1:00.91). Sophia Greshman (Ocean City) was third in the long jump (5.15m). Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was fifth in the pole vault (1.45m), fifth in the triple jump (10.3m) and eighth in the high jump (1.45m). The Profs finished second as a team.

Women’s swimming