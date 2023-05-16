The College of New Jersey softball team, led by the efforts of three local players, won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.

In TCNJ’s 7-3 win over Ramapo, Elizabeth Gosse (Southern Regional H.S.) allowed one run and struck out one in 4 2/3 innings. Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched the other 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, and earned the win. Kaci Neveling (Egg Harbor Township resident) hit an RBI single and scored.

In TCNJ’s 4-0 win over Rowan, Neveling singled and scored twice. Gosse struck out three in 6 1/3 innings, and Schlee struck out one in 1 1/3 innings for the save. In a 4-0 win over Ramapo in the title game, Neveling singled twice and scored. Gosse pitched five shutout innings, and Schlee went the final two innings to get the save.

The Lions earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) singled and doubled in Bryant’s 11-1 loss to Maine in the America East Conference Tournament.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a two-run single in Iona’s 4-1 win over Sienna in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament game. Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) added a single. Last week, both were named to the MAAC All-Academic team.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) had two doubles and two RBIs in Lehigh’s 5-1 win over Army in a Patriot League Tournament game. Last week, Cimino was named to the All-Patriot League first team and to the All-Academic team. Cimino hit .330 with 17 doubles, three triples, six homers, 46 RBIs and 36 runs.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) doubled, scored three runs and drove in three in Nevada’s 11-0 win over Colorado State in the Mountain West Tournament. She singled and scored in a 4-3 loss to Boise State.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) went 3 for 3, scored one run and drove in one in South Florida’s 7-0 win over East Carolina in the America Athletic Conference Tournament.

Western Kentucky’s Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) was named to the All-Conference USA first team last week. She hit .371 with 19 doubles, seven homers, 36 RBIs and 34 runs.

Arcadia’s Megan Sooy (Millville) was named to the All-Mid-Atlantic Conference Freedom second team last week.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled and scored in Cabrini’s 8-0 win over Marywood in an Atlantic East Conference Tournament game. She singled and scored in a 9-3 win over Marywood to win the championship and earn an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed three hits and struck out two in a complete-game in Salisbury’s 8-0 win over Mary Washington in the Coast-to-Coast Conference Tournament. She allowed four walks and struck out one in 5 2/3 shutout innings in a 1-0 win over Christopher Newport to win the title and earn an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.

Zoe Bork (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in Susquehanna’s 10-3 loss to Catholic in the Landmark Conference Tournament. She singled and doubled in a 2-1 win over Scranton.

Men’s lacrosse

Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had two assists in Cabrini’s 18-9 loss to York in the D-III Tournament.

Women’s lacrosse

In Cabrini’s 19-15 loss to Roger Williams in the D-III Tournament, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had a goal and an assist. Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal, an assist, three draw controls and three caused turnovers.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had three goals, six draw controls, two ground balls and a caused turnover in TCNJ’s 14-6 win over Messiah in the D-III Tournament. Kira Sides (Middle Township) also scored for the Lions.