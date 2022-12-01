3 local football players find success together at DelVal, set to play in NCAA DIII quaterfinals Saturday

Three local players and friends are having success together in college.

Louie Barrios IV, Nahsir "Flash" Morgan and Ahmad Jones are three of the best players on the undefeated Delaware Valley University football team. The Aggies (12-0), No. 8 in American Football Coaches' Association national rankings, take on Mount Union in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Saturday in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Barrios was a standout quarterback at Cedar Creek High School. Morgan and Jones played for Atlantic City. After putting together strong seasons for DelVal, Barrios and Jones were recently named to the Middle Athletic Conference first team, while Morgan was an honorable mention.

DelVal is also ranked 14th in D3football.com's top 25.

“We are happy with the way the season is going so far,” Barrios said. “We all worked really hard to get to the point we are at right now and are blessed to keep playing football in December. But the job is not done."

Barrios has thrown for 2,229 yards with 19 touchdowns this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore has a 150.98 quarterback rating. In the second round of the playoffs last week, Barrios rushed for two TDs and threw for another in the Aggies' comeback victory over Randolph-Macon.

Jones has a team-leading 70 tackles (33 solo). The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior linebacker has four pass breakups, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Morgan, a junior wide receiver, has a team-leading five scores with 482 yards, which is second on the Aggies.

“The season is going very well, especially for me being on defense and getting all-conference," Jones said. "But I am not trying to let all the accolades and all that get in my head because the job is still not done yet."

DelVal won the conference championship for the fifth straight season.

“It’s been fun,” said Morgan, noting Barrios and (coach Duke) Greco are making the season even better. “We go out there and prepare during the week and just go out there on Saturdays and have fun.”

The season is even more special because they are together.

Teammates at Atlantic City, Jones and Morgan have played together since they were younger on peewee teams. The trio, however, have all known each other from high school and developed a strong relationship over the years, Barrios said.

"It's really cool. … Playing with guys from back home, there isn't a better feeling than that," Barrios said.

The three players have chemistry and brotherhood, Morgan said. And now that they are in college together, the bond grew stronger that leads to success on the field and they look at winning alongside each other as a business, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver added.

"Coming together as one and being on the same team has been a dream come true for all three of us," Morgan said. "We have a shot to take it all the way and make history here."

Fifty-two players from New Jersey are on the roster, including Pat Moran (Cedar Creek), Christopher Rodriguez (Cumberland Regional), Nick Wiker (Buena), Dave Casas (Southern), Barry Turner and Conrad Jackson III (Vineland), Logan Burns and Jayden Hall (Absegami) and Stephen Moore, Michelot Sine, James Mahana and John Mahana, Michelot Sine (Egg Harbor Township).

“Playing with guys from back home, it makes the chemistry even better,” Jones said. “It’s like that Jersey chemistry will always be there no matter where you are.”

Barrios, Morgan and Jones are confident DelVal can win Saturday and advance to the semifinals. Each said their preparation at the high school level helped them become better players on the field and off the field.

Barrios won a sectional title at Cedar Creek.

“High school success was good and playing for something bigger helped me," he said. "Cedar Creek has definitely helped me knowing these are big games, but I try not to let it get too crazy because you can start getting in your head.

"The guys around me make my job really easy. This team is very talented.”

Jones and Morgan competed in enrollment Group V at Atlantic City and played some of the bigger schools in the state. Both are very anxious for the Aggies matchup, but the team has a ton of respect for Mount Union and knows how talented the program is.

Mount Union (12-0) is No. 2 in D3football.com's top 25.

“I’m really anxious for Saturday," Jones said. “We have a lot to prove.”

Added Morgan, “My adrenaline has been rushing since we found out who we were playing. Everyday has been exciting here since the season started, but now it’s just a different feeling."