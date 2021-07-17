3 Atlantic Shore teams win South Jersey titles, advance to Babe Ruth regional tourneys

Damon Herzchel had some big hits to start innings. Atlantic Shore won the state title 11-1 over Cinnaminson on Tuesday, scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning. The team rallied late in each of its games.

Ryan Baldwin was a big contributor on defense at third base. Matt Wagner stepped up at first base with limited experience when the team needed, Gill said. Franchini, Herzchel and Bernie Hargadon manned the outfield and were called the "no-fly zone" by teammates and coaches, Gill said.

Assistants Frank Curtin and Don Myers and Steve Myers, father and son, respectively, have helped prepare the team, Gill said. Steve played for Atlantic Shore and went to two World Series. Curtin won a World Series title with Atlantic Shore.

"We rely a lot on our pitching and defense, which was just outstanding," Gill said. "It was definitely a big factor. We will use our pitching and defense to get to the World Series. We have the team to do it."

The regional tourney for the Atlantic Shore 15U team is double-elimination. No pool play is involved in that bracket. Atlantic Shore will open against Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The title game is set for July 25. The champion will go to the Word Series from Aug. 11-18 in Eagle Pass, Texas.