3 Atlantic Shore teams win South Jersey titles, advance to Babe Ruth regional tourneys

The Atlantic Shore 14-year-old baseball team captured the Babe Ruth League Southern New Jersey title Friday.
Atlantic Shore earned the title with an 18-1 victory over Ewing/Hopewell, of Mercer County. During the double-elimination tournament, Atlantic Shore won four games and outscored its opponents 61-5.
The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under and 15-and-under teams also won state titles.
The three local all-star teams advance to their respective Mid-Atlantic Region tourneys. Atlantic Shore 14U will host the event at Fehrle Field in Somers Point. The 13U team will play in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The 15U team will travel to Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Atlantic Shore 14U will open pool-play against Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. Friday. There are three games of pool play next weekend, with the team with the worst record then eliminated. After pool play, it becomes single elimination. The title game is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 27.
The Middle Atlantic Region features teams from Delaware, Maryland, Southern and Northern New Jersey, Eastern and Western New York and Pennsylvania. The champion will advance to the World Series from Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Atlantic Shore 14U won the World Series in 2015 and 2018 under coach Dave Geiger and assistants Dennis Foreman and Lee Geiger.
In this year's state tournament, Finn Haines pitched nine scoreless innings and earned two wins. Jake Lodgek also earned two wins and contributed story outfield defense. Gavin Cohen pitched seven innings and played second base. Catcher Gabe Gillespie and first and third baseman Matt Bonczek led the team in RBIs.
Evan Taylor played in just one game but had four hits and four runs scored. Outfielders Ryan Mallon, Luca Bruno , Tyler Watson and Chase Rubenstein also contributed on offense. Chase Camac, Cole Laursen, Chase Lipshutz and Vander Reeve provided good defense.
"This team that I have this year is definitely good enough to win the World Series again," Geiger said. "We have amazing pitching and solid defense and really good hitters."
Atlantic Shore 13U will open regional pool play against the North New Jersey champion 11 a.m. Friday at Seitz Field in Altoona. The format is the same as the 14U bracket. The title game is set for July 25. The champion will move on to the Word Series from Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.
In the state tournament, Aiden Ralph pitched in two games and earned two wins. Will Hickman also pitched two games and had one win. TJ McBall pitched two games in relief. Atlantic Shore outscored its opponents 34-4 in three games. John Franchini was the "spark plug," laying down multiple bunts that led to big innings and "ensued chaos," 13U coach Mike Gill said.
Damon Herzchel had some big hits to start innings. Atlantic Shore won the state title 11-1 over Cinnaminson on Tuesday, scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning. The team rallied late in each of its games.
Ryan Baldwin was a big contributor on defense at third base. Matt Wagner stepped up at first base with limited experience when the team needed, Gill said. Franchini, Herzchel and Bernie Hargadon manned the outfield and were called the "no-fly zone" by teammates and coaches, Gill said.
Assistants Frank Curtin and Don Myers and Steve Myers, father and son, respectively, have helped prepare the team, Gill said. Steve played for Atlantic Shore and went to two World Series. Curtin won a World Series title with Atlantic Shore.
"We rely a lot on our pitching and defense, which was just outstanding," Gill said. "It was definitely a big factor. We will use our pitching and defense to get to the World Series. We have the team to do it."
The regional tourney for the Atlantic Shore 15U team is double-elimination. No pool play is involved in that bracket. Atlantic Shore will open against Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The title game is set for July 25. The champion will go to the Word Series from Aug. 11-18 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
In the state tournament, Brady Blum pitched 13 scoreless innings. Ethan Mitnick also pitched and played solid defense. Jack Haines had six hits for Atlantic Shore. Nate Wagner and Tanner Levin also contributed key hits. Atlantic Shore outscored its opponents 24-3, winning all three of its games. The team won the state title Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham.
"We have a team that played great defense and the pitching and timely hitting carried us," Atlantic Shore 15 U coach Bill Rauzzino said. "There are six teams (in the region tournament), so we have as better of a shot than anybody. We are going to go up there and give it our best shot."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.