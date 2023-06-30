Twenty-three Stockton University men's lacrosse players were named to the inaugural Coastal Lacrosse Conference All-Academic team, which recognizes players in the league with 3.20-plus cumulative grade point averages.
The Ospreys' all-academic selections are about half of the 47-man roster.
The CLC held its first season this spring, with the Ospreys placing third in the six-team league behind Salisbury, which won the NCAA Division III national championship, and Christopher Newport, which made the Final Four.
Among the 23 honorees were four local players: Owen Haugan (Oakcrest High School), Quinn Menet (St. Augustine Prep) and Hayden Smallwood and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City).
Also earning the recognition: Daniel Amores, Ryan Anderson, Reegan Capozzoli, Evan Deans, Anthony Ferreira, Dan Hyland, Ben Malicki, Christian Manibo, Brenden McSorley, Robbie O'Brien, Dante Poli, John Saloom, Brendan Scanlon, Luc Swedlund, Aiden Toupet, Hunter Van Zant, Brendan Wahlers, Liam Wharton and George White.
Stockton (12-6) won at least 12 games for the eighth consecutive full season under head coach Kevin Zulauf (excluding the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19-shortened seasons).
The Ospreys went 3-2 against conference opponents and led the CLC in shots (52.17 per game), shots on goal (32.33) and penalty killing percentage (.781%). Stockton finished second in assists (8.78 per game).
