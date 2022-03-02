22 Stockton men, women earn All-NJAC indoor track and field honors

Eight Stockton University women’s indoor track and field athletes and 14 men earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors this week for the winter season.

The all-conference teams are based on finish in each event at the NJAC Championships, which were held Feb. 21. Stockton finished third out of 11 schools at the event with 83.1 team points.

Jessie Klenk, Olivia Harris, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) and Jaelyn Barkley were selected to the second team after placing second in the the distance medley in 13 minutes, 17.05 seconds. It was Maldonado's second career all-conference honor.

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) earned an honorable mention selection after placing third in the long jump with a leap of 4.93 meters. It was her first career all-conference selection.

Klenk, who ran a personal best in the mile (5:17.62), Shahyan Abraham, who won the shot put with a personal-best 12.64, and Susann Foley, who won the high jump (1.61), earned first team honors. Abraham also was an honorable mention in the weight throw with a personal best 15.61.

Madison Fey earned her first career all-conference selection after tying for third in the pole vault (2.75m), taking home an honorable mention selection.

On the men's side, senior Keith Holland was named to the first team as the conference pole vault champ (4.4m) for the fourth straight year.

Erik Ackerman, Colin Hueston, Clayton Engle and Cooper Knorr joined Holland on the first team, being part of the distance medley relay (10:28.46).

Ackerman and Darren Wan (EHT) were named to the second team. Ackerman finished second in the mile (4:13.75), and Wan was second in the weight throw (16.95m).

Making honorable mentions were Kyle Navalance in the 5,000 (15:23.30), Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) in the pole vault (4.25m) and Mike Carfagno (EHT) in the shot put (14.66m).

The 4x200 relay of Carson Latham, Dontay Turner (Oakcrest), Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) and Devante Greene were also honorable mentions (1:31.34).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.