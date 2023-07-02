LIFEGUARD RACE SCHEDULE
JULY
6: Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, 6 p.m., 5th Street beach, Surf City
7: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
7: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
8: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
8: Poverty to Cove 2.4-Mile Swim, 8 a.m., Cape May
8: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City
11: Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
13: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
14: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Street beach, North Wildwood
17: Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon, 2nd Street and Beach Drive, Cape May
19: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational, 6 p.m., 12th Street beach, Ocean City
21: David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Street beach, Avalon
21: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Albany Avenue beach, Atlantic City
22: Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Ocean Swim, 11 a.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
22: Murray Mile Swim, 6 p.m., 32nd Street beach, Avalon
24: Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships, 6:15 p.m., Strathmere, Upper Township
26: Long Beach Township Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 7 a.m., 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
26: Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete’s Beach, Cape May Point
28: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
29: Barnegat Light 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 6:30 p.m., Barnegat Light
30: South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, 6:30 p.m., Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, Ocean City
31: Upper Township Beach Patrol Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
31: Ship Bottom Lifeguard Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, 6:30 p.m., 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom
AUGUST
3: Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, 6:15 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
4: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), 6 p.m., Bergen Avenue beach, Harvey Cedars
4: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
5: Atlantic City Pageant Swim, 9 a.m., Albany Avenue beach, Atlantic City
5: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run, 5:30 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
5: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), 6 p.m., Bergen Avenue beach, Harvey Cedars
6: Navy Seal Challenge, 6 p.m.. Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
7: South Jersey Paddleboard Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
8: Murph Mile, 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May
9: Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
11: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
12: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
15: North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 8 a.m., 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood
18: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m. Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
21: Barnegat Bay Challenge, 6:15 p.m., 13th Street and the bay, Ship Bottom
24: Hammer Row, 6:30 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
SEPTEMBER
9: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
