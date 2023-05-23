Stockton University sophomore softball playerd Nerina Tramp and Charli Czaczkowski each added another postseason honor Tuesday.

Tramp, a pitcher, was voted onto the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-Region IV second team. Czaczkowski, a third baseman, was named to the NFCA All-Region IV third team.

They were both key contributors to Stockton's success this spring. Facing the third-toughest schedule in NCAA Division III (their opponents had a .642 winning percentage), the Ospreys went 19-19 (11-7 New Jersey Athletic Conference) and earned the fourth seed in the league tournament.

Czaczkowski tied for the Stockton lead in home runs with four, which was tied for fifth in the NJAC. She got at least one hit in 30 of 38 games, including 20 of the final 21. Czaczkowsi had 12 multi-hit games and a 15-game hitting streak. She led Stockton in batting average (.361), hits (44) and on-base-percentage (.391). She drove in 21 runs, scored 16 and was the only Stockton player to appear in all 38 games.

Trump appeared in 21 games, including 19 starts, and went 11-9, tying for third in the NJAC in victories. She finished second in the league in ERA (1.27), third in strikeouts (100), fourth in opposing batting average (.198) and sixth in innings (115 2/3). Trump pitched 14 complete games, including three shutouts.

Trump previously this spring was named to the All-NJAC first team, her first postseason league honor. Czaczkowski was named to the All-NJAC second team for the second consecutive year.