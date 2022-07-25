 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 lifeguard races postponed Monday, rescheduled for Tuesday

Bay Row

A scene from the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row race for lifeguard doubles crews July 20, 2021. This year's race was postponed Monday and will be held Tuesday.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row scheduled for Monday was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather, according to UTBP Chief Bill Handley.

The Bay Row will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township. The event’s paddleboard division will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Registration money and donations will go toward the fight against multiple sclerosis.

The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, also originally set for Monday, was postponed due to the forecast. The six-race event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

