2 lifeguard races postponed Monday, rescheduled for Tuesday

The Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row scheduled for Monday was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather, according to UTBP Chief Bill Handley.
The Bay Row will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township. The event’s paddleboard division will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Registration money and donations will go toward the fight against multiple sclerosis.
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, also originally set for Monday, was postponed due to the forecast. The six-race event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.
PHOTOS 2019 Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S Six-Mile Bay Row
A scene from the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row race for lifeguard doubles crews July 20, 2021. This year's race was postponed Monday and will be held Tuesday.
