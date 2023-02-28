Two former standout Lacey Township High School wrestlers advanced to their respective national tournaments this weekend.

Hunter Gutierrez, a senior at Stevens Institute of Technology, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional. Brady Carter, a freshman at East Stroudsburg University, placed third at 125 at the D-II Super Region I Championships.

Gutierrez continued his dominant season for the Ducks, who took the team title at their regional. He opened with a pin in 3 minutes, 38 seconds, cruised to a 15-0 technical fall and then won by a pin in 1:38 to reach the final. In the championship bout, he was dominant again, earning a pin in 2:32.

The national championships will be held March 10-11 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Carter earned a first-round bye in the 125 bracket and won an 11-2 major decision in the quarterfinals. After dropping an 8-7 decision in the semifinals, he rebounded with a 6-5 decision in the consolation semis and an 11-6 decision in the third-place bout.

The national championships will be held March 10-11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Castleton’s Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) went 2-2 at 197 at the D-III Northeast Regional. He opened with a 3-1 decision before falling to the consolation bracket after a 5-0 loss. He won a 4-2 sudden victory in the consolation bracket, but his run ended with a 6-5 loss.

New York University’s Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 149 at the Northeast Regional, his win coming by pin (3:37) in the preliminaries.

Centenary’s Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) was fifth at 197 at the Mideast Regional. He won his preliminary bout 7-1 and his first-round bout by pin at 1:48 before dropping a 10-4 decision. In the consolation bracket, he won by pin in 10 seconds and then a 14-6 major decision. But an 8-0 major decision loss sent him to the fifth-place bout, which he won 15-8.

Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) placed fourth at 184 at the Mideast Regional. He won by pin in 1:44 but dropped a 4-0 decision. In the consolation brackets, he worked his way to the third-place bout with a 9-1 major decision, a pin in 5:32 and a 3-2 decision. But he lost 7-1 to place fourth, ending his final season with a 19-4 record and 88 career wins. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) went 1-3 at 141, winning a 5-1 decision.

Men’s swimming

Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) placed fifth in the 1,650-yard freestyle (15:13.51) as Harvard won a sixth straight Ivy League Championship. He was also sixth in the 1,000 free (9:10.65) and ninth in the 500 free (4:21.14).

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on Connecticut’s second-place 4x800 relay (7:26) at the Big East Championships.

Maine’s Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) was 12th in the 200 backstroke (2:05.39) at the America East Championships.

Golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) finished tied for second with a 5-under-par 211 at the three-round Advance Golf Partner’s Collegiate. The Dragons won the 19-team tournament.

Indoor track

The Holy Family men’s team won its first East Coast Conference Championship on Feb. 19, sharing the title with Georgian Court, and the women repeated as champs that same weekend. Both teams are coached by Dwight Brandon, an Atlantic City High School graduate who lives in Galloway Township. He has been head coach since 2016. The men’s team includes freshman Zaheer Owens (ACIT) and sophomore Miguel Sanchaz (Pleasantville). The women’s team includes sophomores Shaunajah Davis (Oakcrest) and Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) and junior Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional).

Women’s indoor track

Michaela Baker (Ocean City) and Isabella Leak (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Monmouth’s fifth-place distance medley relay (12:10.4) at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships. Leak also placed seventh in the mile (5:03.25). Anne Rutledge (EHT) was 10th in the pentathlon, which included a win in the 800 (2:20.82).

Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was ninth in the triple jump (12.37 meters) at the Big Ten Conference Championships. Penn State’s Lauren Princz (EHT) was 21st in the 60 (7.6) and 22nd in the 200 (24.66).

Men’s indoor track

Campbell’s Ebenezer Edzii (Millville) placed fifth in the heptathlon at the Big South Conference Championships. His efforts included winning the 60 (7.03). He also placed fifth in the regular 60 hurdles event (8.34) and 10th in the triple jump (12.98m).

Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (EHT) won the triple jump (14.33m) at the CAA Championships. Danny Fenton (Millville) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:15.21).

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 29 assists in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Emmanuel. He had 44 assists and three digs in a 3-1 loss to Queens (North Carolina). He had 49 assists and seven digs in a 3-1 loss to Erskine.

PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season