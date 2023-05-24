Sixteen Stockton University track and field athletes earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-Metro Region honors Wednesday.

To qualify for the honor, competitors needed to be ranked in the top five in the region in an individual event or top three in a relay. Three Ospreys earned the honor in two events — Khristina Washington (Hammonton H.S.), Shahyan Abraham and Joseph Morales.

Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township), Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Dontay Turner (Oakcrest), Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional), Gavin Lum and Megan Campanile (Southern Regional), Michaela Pomatto (Egg Harbor Township), Erik Ackerman, Kayla Kass, Carson Latham, Susann Foley, Kierstin Clem and Madison Fey also earned all-region honors.

Washington ranked third in the region in the women's triple jump (11.08 meters) and fifth in the long jump (5.34m). She was also all-region in the same two events in the 2023 indoor season. Overall, she has earned five-career USTFCCCA all-region honors.

Abraham ranked second in the women's shot put (13.67m) and fourth in the discus (39.42m). She has eight career USTFCCCA all-region honors. She also was the indoor USTFCCCA Metro Region Field Athlete of the Year in the indoor season. Morales ranked second in the men's pole vault (4.6m) and fifth in the long jump (6.94m).

Foley and Vervier each tied for fifth in the high jump to earn the honor. The duo each had a leap of 1.57 meters, which tied with five others in the region. Ackerman ranked third in the 1,500 run in a school-record 3 minutes, 53.94 seconds. Kass ran a school-record 2:12.07 in the 800, which ranked second in the region.

Latham ranked third in the men's 4x100, which also set a school record (41.85). Fisher, Turner and Gentile were also on the relay team, earning their first-career all-region honors. The accolade was Latham's fifth of his career.

Campanile ranked second in the women's javelin (39.52), and Pomatto was third in the discus (42.19). Clem was fifth in the 10,000 (39:54.66), and Fey tied for fifth in the pole vault. um tied for fourth in the men's pole vault (4.45).