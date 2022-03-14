13-year-old Ella Walling of EHT passes US Figure Skating test with honors

In the moments right before Ella Walling took the ice for the biggest challenge yet in her figure skating life, her mom was understandably nervous.

Yet Nicole Walling also was struck by how relaxed her 13-year-old daughter appeared.

"I was amazed at her. She was literally so cool, calm and collected," said Walling, who is also president of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club. "I looked over and said if she doesn't go out there soon, she's going to fall asleep. She's got nerves of steel, really."

On Feb. 27 at the Skating Club of Wilmington in Delaware, Ella passed the US Figure Skating pre-juvenile freestyle test, which consists of a performance before a panel of judges that lasts at least 1 minute, 50 seconds but not more than 2:10. In that time, Ella had to complete an axel, perform spins and a footwork sequence. About 15 minutes later, she learned all three judges had passed her, and two passed her with honors.

Passing the test moves Ella up another level of competition in US Figure Skating.

Some jitters might have been expected because Ella, who lives with her family in Egg Harbor Township, failed the test on her first try in the fall. "But usually when I step onto the ice, it all goes away ... and I feel I can do it," she explained last week.

Ella said she had learned from that first attempt to pass. "I worked on holding my spins longer," she said, adding that she also tweaked her jumping. "I felt like more brave and confident. I felt I learned from my mistakes and had been practicing really hard for this test."

A few minutes after she left the ice, she and her coach, Vicki Monroe, received the written results from the judges. "I was excited. I laughed a little bit. I was proud. Relieved," she said of her reaction.

'Grace, elegance'

Ella said she hopes skating remains a big part of her life. Her goal since she was a little girl has been to attend the University of Delaware, which has a well-regarded skating program.

And her recent achievement becomes part of her US Figure Skating credentials. "They will help her with college, with future competitions," Nicole Walling explained.

The pre-juvenile test Ella aced is the third of eight levels in US Figure Skating credentials, from pre-preliminary to senior.

Ella will skate pre-juvenile at competitions this month and in April hoping to qualify for the Excel National Festival to be held in Boston in July. She practices several times a week with Monroe at Atlantic City Skate Zone.

"She is an amazing coach that teaches with the perfect combination of grace, elegance and encouragement," Nicole Walling said of Monroe. "She always pushes Ella to be stronger then she was the day before. We just love her and can’t say enough good things about her."

Monroe sees Ella as a self-starter who possesses talent and drive not found in every young skater.

"She brings tremendous grace. A lot of skaters ... can spin and jump and knock it out of the ballpark," Monroe said Monday. "But there's something about Ella that's very special. She's gifted in the way that she brings it to the ice."

Monroe, who has coached for decades, described Ella's jumps as "exquisite. I tell her, 'You've got to have some sort of springs in your knees.'"

Beyond the rink

Nicole Walling said skating has always been part of her daughter's life. "We had her on the ice when she was 2, almost 3," Walling said.

Ella started lessons at 6 and began private lessons with the Atlantic City Skating Club when she was 7. Both her parents have skating experience, but not to Ella's extent. John Walling, her father, played ice hockey as a kid, and Nicole Walling said she was at the Ventnor skating rink "all the time" in her youth.

But Ella's love of skating hardly consumes the life of the Fernwood Middle School eighth grader.

"She loves to sew," said her mother, adding that Ella makes tops for herself and clothes for Barbie dolls. She is learning Spanish in school but also teaching herself Korean. And she loves playing softball with her dad. She also likes to play tennis and create digital music.

But skating remains her first love.

"I guess it's just like the art of it," Ellla said. "I really like all the moves and the grace of skating. It's just an elegant sport."

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

