12 Stockton athletes earn All-Metro Region honors

Twelve Stockton University track and field athletes earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Metro Region honors Thursday. Athletes who finished ranked in the top five in the region in an individual event or top three in a relay qualified.

Freshman Carson Latham earned all-region accolades in both the men’s 100- and 200-meter dashes. Latham’s best times this spring in the 100 was 10.84 seconds and 21.62 in the 200. Shahyan Abraham received awards in both the women’s shot put and discus. She set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 13.52. She threw 41.40 in the discus.

Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and senior standout Darren Wan earned his third career all-region honor. Wan finished with the third-best men’s hammer throw in the region — a school-record 58.25. That toss earned him sixth place at the NCAA Division III Championships and All-American status.

Keith Holland and Lauren Preston each earned the accolade for men’s and women’s pole vault, respectively. Holland’s and Preston’s best throws were 4.90 and 3.75, respectively. It was the third all-region honor for Holland, and the second for Preston. Holland tied for 12th in the nation in the pole vault at the NCAA Championships. Preston suffered a season-ending injury in April, but still finished tied for 20th in the nation.

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) earned her first career all-region accolade in the women’s triple with a leap of 10.60 meters. Also earning the honors for the women’s side were Susann Foley in the high jump (1.65) and Jeanmarie Harvey in the pole vault (3.50). Foley’s leap tied for second in the region. Harvey was an all-region selection for the third time in her career.

Kyle Navalance in the 3000m steeplechase (9:29.09), Joseph Morales in the pole vault (4.55), William Gross in the shot put (15.33) and Max Klenk in the decathlon (4,659 points) rounded out the honors for the men. Gross and Navalance earned the honor for the second time in their careers.

