ATLANTIC CITY — History was made Friday night.

The 11th-seeded Marist College men's basketball team hung on to defeat 10th-seeded and defending champion Saint Peter's 69-57 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The Red Foxes are the lowest seed to advance to the championship game in MAAC history. Marist will take on top-seeded Iona in the final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gaels defeated Niagara in the other semifinal Friday.

Last season, Saint Peter's advanced to the NCAA Division I Tournament Elite 8.

"First off, tip my hat to Saint Peters," Marist coach John Dunne said. "They play so hard, and they are relentless. I think they are one of the hardest playing teams in the league.

"Fortunately, we got up big at the half. There was a sizable enough advantage. We knew they were going to make a run. … These guys deserve to be in this game (Saturday). We are really excited."

Marist lost to Iona twice during the regular season.

"This is every moment college players dream about," the Red Foxes' Patrick Gardner said. "We are going to give it our all."

Marist had a 21-point lead at halftime Friday, but the Peacocks only trailed 56-53 late in the second half. Gardner made a 3 with 1 minute, 53 seconds left to give the Red Foxes a 60-53 lead. Down five with 59.6 seconds left, the Peacock were forced to foul, and the Red Foxes went 7 for 10 down the stretch.

"I mean, that's a shot you practice in your driveway during summer nights," Gardner said about his crucial 3. ""I'm just confident in myself for those shots."

Gardner scored a game-high 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jaden Daughtry had 10 rebounds and seven points for the Red Foxes (13-19). Noah Harris, Javon Cooley and Isaiah Brickner each scored 10. Cooley added six rebounds.

Jaylen Murray scored 14 for the Peacocks (14-18). Mouhamed Sow scored 10 and added eight rebounds. Latrell Reid had eight rebounds and two points. Jayden Saddler and Kyle Cardaci each scored 12.

"To win in this tournament, it's really physical, and I've been working on that," Brickner said. "Just being a freshman point guard, it's been great having my teammates trust me."

Marist led 41-20 at halftime. The Red Foxes shot 52% from the field, while the Peacocks shot 21.6%. Marist opened the game with an 11-1 run. That lead soon became 33-14. Each team grabbed 23 rebounds in the half, and they were almost even in the turnover category. The difference was shots were not falling for the Peacocks, who were 8 for 37 from the field and 0 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Saint Peter's opened the second half with a 14-5 run to cut its deficit to 46-34. In the first nine minutes of the second half, the Peacocks shot 50% from the field, while the Red Foxes shot 25%. After Cardaci made three free throws for the Peacocks, they trailed 47-37.

"We are staying together and staying the course," Cooley said. "Staying resilient. … We always have each other's back and it's showing."

Marist's Stephane Ingo made a 3 to give the Red Foxes a 51-37 lead. Saint Peter's Jayden Saddler responded with a 3 to cut the deficit to 51-40. The Peacocks' Jaylen Murray made a jumper to make the score 51-42.

Murray made two free throws to cut the deficit to 52-44 with 5:57 left. Murray was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and made two of three free throws 54-46. Murray stole the ball and passed to Latrell Reid for a basket that made it 54-48. Reid grabbed a defensive rebound, and Cardaci made a 3 to make the score 54-51 with 4:30 left.

