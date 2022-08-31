11-year-old Paulie Hartwig of Galloway winning races, breaking records along East Coast

Paulie Hartwig III recently blew past a racing record set more than a decade ago by NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott.

On Aug. 2, the Galloway Township boy became the youngest race winner in history at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

And in doing it at age 11, he left Elliott’s record in the dust. Elliott, 26, a second-generation NASCAR star who won the 2020 Cup Series championship, was 14 when he won at North Wilkesboro for the first time.

Racing in Crate Modifieds against drivers two, three and four times his age, Paulie set the record on a Tuesday night. The next night? He went out there and won again.

“It actually feels really good to break Chase Elliott’s record,” Paulie said last week.

The victory was stunning, even for his supportive parents, Paul and Lisa, and it drew a lot of online attention. A Greensboro TV station’s report, featuring an interview with Paulie, has been viewed more than 68,000 times on YouTube.

“I loved racing with those guys,” Paulie said of his big race in North Carolina. “They give me a lot of respect. ... After the race, they said congratulations to me.”

Paul Hartwig said it was “the biggest race of the year that you could win with our type of cars.”

Lisa Hartwig said they had traveled to North Wilkesboro with “no expectations because we knew who we were up against,” mentioning some established and, of course, much older drivers.

Climbing the ranks

It all started small enough: A 3-year-old riding go-karts in the family’s Lakewood backyard with the guidance of a father who had learned to race at 11 and still does.

“I started late,” Paul Hartwig joked.

At 4, Paulie competed in his first two races in Pennsylvania. He won both.

Over the years, he has progressed through the racing world. He’s won two national quarter-midget titles, plus regional, track and slingshot titles. The elder Hartwig estimates his son has driven to more than 150 victories.

“When he turned 7, it just clicked like 100%,” Paul Hartwig said.

In 2020, Paulie won a national title for Junior Slingshots by Tobias, typically referred to as that circuit’s World Series. He’s raced on asphalt and dirt tracks. He’s raced 4-cylinder cars and, for the past year and a half, modifieds.

The racing season for the Hartwigs starts in April or May and keeps them busy for months. Paulie has raced mostly in Pennsylvania, but also in Virginia, Delaware and North Carolina. One place he has not raced is New Jersey, where he is several years away from being old enough.

This year, Paulie has won five races and had about 15 top-five finishes, his father said. And he’s not driving against other 11-year-olds. His opponents typically range in age from 18 to 65.

“They actually have a lot of respect for him because he races them just like a veteran,” his father said. “He had to earn it.”

Sometimes, the father and son even get to compete in the same race. “We’ve been racing together here and there when the funds allow us both to race,” Paul Hartwig said.

And when the funds don’t? “He always gets the first crack at it. He’s always first,” the father said.

Paulie knows that, too. “He always wants to focus on me,” he said.

Best of all, though, is when father and son compete in the same race, as they did a this month in Pennsylvania.

“He finished second, and I finished fourth. I love racing with him,” Paulie said.

In it for the long haul

The list of accomplishments is long for an 11-year-old, or for a 40-year-old, for that matter. But at or near the top of the list: those two races he won at North Wilkesboro Speedway, an old-time NASCAR racetrack that was shuttered for years and only brought back to life this month. Dale Earnhardt Jr. watched from the infield that opening night, and the retired NASCAR star is scheduled to compete in a race there Wednesday night.

Paulie talks like the veteran racer he is when explaining his strategy — about saving his tires for the races, not using them all up in the preliminaries, about keeping the car in one piece so the fun can continue in the next race. “We don’t have to set the world on fire,” he explained. “We just want to race every .”

He is a fan of Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion who grew up in southern Ocean County. But Cup racing is not his long-term goal. He loves racing modifieds.

“It’s really important to me to do something in life. To keep me busy and to be working on cars every week,” he said. “I want to go until I’m like 40 or so, racing on the Whelan (Modified) tours.”

Lisa Hartwig watches her boy, so much younger than the other drivers, zipping around tracks at 100 mph. “It’s mixed emotion. Its pretty crazy, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “It’s what we live and breath. We love racing.”

Paul Hartwig said he feels his son is safer racing the modifieds than the previous types he raced. More roll bar, better and safer equipment.

Paulie will be entering the sixth grade at Arthur Rann Elementary School. Racing dominates his young life — he’s big on iRacing when he’s not at the track — but he also plays basketball in a local rec league. And gets nothing but A’s and B’s in school, his parents said.

“He’s an 11-year-old kid at heart. Fooling around, kidding around. But when he gets in that racecar, he’s like a 35-year-old. Totally serious,” Paul Hartwig said.

“He’s a good kid in school,” Lisa Hartwig said. “He pays attention, he’s very polite. We always get good feedback from the teachers when we do the parent-teacher conferences.”

The only concern they occasionally hear from the school are about Paulie’s racing-related absences, his parents said.

No school in the summer, though, so Paulie and his parents have been focused on their racing adventures.

After Paulie won the first night at North Wilkesboro, his mother let him know he didn’t have to race again the next night.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m going 2 for 2.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”