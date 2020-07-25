PENNSAUKEN— The typical competition between teams was deemphasized Saturday.
Instead, high school baseball players whose senior seasons were wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic competed for the love of the sport and to create some memories.
One More Game, which continues Sunday, features only Class of 2020 graduates from schools across South Jersey competing at the Walt Nicgorski Complex in Pennsauken.
About 200 recent graduates signed up for the two-day event and formed makeshift teams. Each team played one game. There were four games Saturday, with three more scheduled Sunday.
And there were no trophies or championships — just a group of athletes playing baseball on a beautiful, high-80-degree summer day.
The second game Saturday featured four recent St. Augustine graduates — Kenny Levari, Rob Ready, Ethan Hickson and Andrew Stasuk.
“It’s nice to play one more game with my teammates,” Hickson said.
The 19-year-old from Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is headed to Seton Hall University in the fall and plans to play baseball next spring.
“It’s not all of them, but just the experience itself. I’m happy to come out here and play and compete one more time.”
The Hermits played alongside recent graduates from Haddon Heights, West Deptford and Camden Tech. The team played against athletes from Bishop Eustace, Moorestown, Schalick and Kings Christian.
Brothers John and Mike Scanzano organized One More Game. The brothers co-own Combat Baseball, a training facility in Cherry Hill.
Food trucks were in the Nicgorski Complex parking lot, including Kona Ice and Dominic’s Tavern in Bellmawr. Each game was livestreamed via BFA Live Sports on YouTube.
Pennsauken Mayor Tim Killion and township police officers and first responders were among those who threw out first pitches Saturday to honor their fight in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A home run derby was scheduled for Saturday night.
“The atmosphere has been great,” John Scanzano said. “The kids are kids excited. … People are just excited to be outside watching baseball. It’s just a fun atmosphere and everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s just great.”
Levari, who is committed to play baseball at Old Dominion University, agreed.
“It’s fun to play with some of my teammates again,” said Levari, who has been playing with Hammonton of the Atlantic County Baseball League.
“It’s definitely interesting (playing with other players). We always play against them. We are enemies, but today we get to be teammates with them.”
“It’s not about winning. It’s just about going out and having fun with kids in the state one last time,” said Levari, 18, of Vineland.
The Hermits’ team lost 12-7. But individual stats and game scores were meaningless and not officially kept in the press box or the dugouts.
It was all for fun.
“I think John Scanzano and everything they do is incredible, said Ready, who played under Scanzano for the last four years and will play baseball next spring at East Carolina University.
“Him and Mike (Scanzano), everything they put together, it’s great to get all of us here and give us another opportunity to play together with not just our school, but other schools as well.”
Stasuk will continue his baseball career at Washington College in Maryland.
“Coming out here for one more game with my teammates, it’s a privilege,” said Ready, 18, of Bridgeton. We only have four guys out here, but it’s still incredible.”
More locals
The third game featured multiple recent Press-area graduates, including six from ACIT — Ryan Miller, Colby Walk, Sean Parker, Javi Vega, Ben Stiteler and Steve Graziano.
Other recent ACIT graduate and Iona College commit Tony Santa Maria was in attendance, but could not play as he had a minor surgery on his hand last week.
Nick Ardente, Phil Schroer and Jason Rapisardi Brenden Hershman (Absegami), Jimmy Kurtz (Buena), Scott Creighton (Oakcrest), Patrick Feehan and Angelo Moynihan (Atlantic City) and Collin Bradley (Middle Township).
The team played against recent graduates from Sterling and Lenape.
“It’s good to back out here, and everyone here seems pretty excited,” said Creighton, who will play baseball next season at Atlantic Cape Community College.
The 18-year-old from Mays Landing said it was weird to be on the same team as the Falcons’ Cape-Atlantic League rivals.
“There’s a lot of talent out here,” Creighton said.“I’m pretty happy to be here, especially how sad it was to find out our season was done.”
Vega and Kurtz will be among the 30 batters participating in the home run derby Saturday. Vega said he signed up for it just to have fun before heading to Atlantic Cape.
“That’s probably the most competitive thing today,” said Vega, 18, of Egg Harbor Township. “But if I do bad or well, I don’t really care.
“I’m just happy we get to come out here and have fun. … All the seniors are out here, and we get to show what we have in front of people. It’s a good atmosphere.”
Vega said seniors did not get to have a traditional senior day, but Saturday was close enough.
“It’s a feel-good moment,” said John Scanzano.
“I’m just glad to be a part of it. I like giving back to these guys. They’ve been playing baseball a long time, and it stinks if you don’t get that chance as a senior to play at least one time. I’m happy, and it feels good to see them out there smiling, laughing and playing.”
