Local athlete completes virtual triathlon

Fabien Klimsza of Vineland competed in the challenging Hawaii from Home Triathlon, an Ironman distance race last month.

The race was conducted virtually and in competitors' home communities because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Klimsza, the chief financial officer of Durand Glass, completed the first ever virtual Ironman within five days, completing the 2.4-mile swimming leg at the Kontes Pool at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA in Vineland.

Competitors who registered early were given from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 to finish the race.

“This was my first time at that distance. The Y staff at the pool, they took pictures, clapped and made it fun.” he said. “After that, I felt better than I’d thought, so I did the biking the next day. This was tough, especially because I was by myself."

It took about six hours to finish the 112-mile bike portion of the race. On Oct. 10, prepared to take on the final leg. After the 26.2-mile marathon run, he had finished the Hawaii at Home Triathlon.

“Fabien is a wonderful example of an excellent athlete making use of the Y’s facilities and expertise," said George Steinbronn, Jr., CEO of the YMCA. "He is also very popular with not only the staff but with other members, too."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.