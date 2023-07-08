The Stockton University women’s basketball team will host two camps for boys and girls entering grades 3-8. Each camp cost $200 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stockton Athletic Center in Galloway Township. The next camp is set to run July 31 to Aug. 3. The final camp is scheduled for Aug. 7-10. Register at stocktonathletics.com (click on Inside Athletics and then Sports Camps & Clinics) or contact Ospreys coach Devin Jefferson at devin.jefferson@stockton.edu or 609-626-6009.
— Press staff reports
