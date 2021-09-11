LeQuint Allen scores six TDs to lead Millville over Shawnee

With all the offense and 30-plus penalties, the game lasted more than three hours.

Allen set the tone on Shawnee’s first interception when he soared into the air and picked off a Renegades downfield pass.

Allen, a Syracuse University recruit, caught a 12-yard pass for Millville’s first TD. He carried 35 times and score on runs of 1, 5, 8, 41 and 1 yard.

“That dude has stepped up immensely as a leader,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “This week, last week, you begin to see him become more of a vocal leader and the kids respond. It was really good to see him have this type of game.”

Once Millville went up by 21 points, the teams traded TDs for the rest of the game.

Millville overcame a standout effort from Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey, who threw for 226 yards and a TD and also ran for three scores.

Meanwhile, Allen powered the Millville offense in the second half with Robinson mixing in timely passes.

“I just knew when it was crunch time,” Allen said, “that (Thomas) was going to give it to me to get those first downs and get those touchdowns we needed to win the game.”