The variety of fish in our waters is remarkable.

We continue to enjoy a mixture of our usual residents along with visitors from more southern climes. Summer flounder and striped bass are active with tautog and bluefish, while cobia and Spanish mackerel have been mentioned in recent reports. A lot of spot, some croaker and kingfish are in the surf.

Summer flounder have joined the crowd in the surf while hanging tough in deeper channels of the bays and inlets and moving out to the inshore reefs and sloughs. Striped bass are sticking close to the back-bay sod banks.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, reported that marina slip tenant Matt Hickerson caught a “nice” cobia in the ocean.

Cliff Higbee provided a reality report from Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue. He said don’t expect trophy fish off Fortescue but then described good catches of “schoolie”-size bluefish, weakfish and croaker with a few summer flounder.

He said other small boat crews are getting tight to the Delaware Bay lighthouses and pulling sheepshead and tautog out of the rocks.

Here’s another example of a recent catch from well-respected Ann Fox. Ann sent a message about fishing a partner’s tournament on the Margate Fishing Club Pier Saturday with Beth Flynn. Ann reported they they combined for summer flounder, weakfish, spot and sharks.

“Great day,” she wrote.

The contest scoring system was based on the total length of fish caught.

A report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom added bonito, false albacore and small mahi to the lineup in the inshore waters.

Labor Day can cause some adjustments in scheduling.

John Heron, owner/captain of the Margate-based back-bay pontoon party boat The Keeper, said he was switching to a schedule of morning trips Fridays and Sundays with morning and afternoon runs Saturdays.

Mike Tabasso said the High Roller back-bay party boat that rolls from Atlantic City will be primed to sail Saturdays and Sundays “to the end." They will also be ready to fish other days based on interest on High Roller Fishing's Facebook page.

Tourney time

The Association of Surf Angling Clubs' fall tour of South Jersey beaches is scheduled for Saturday with the fifth American Anglers contest on Long Beach Island. In-person registration will run from to 5 to 7 a.m. Saturday at the Surf City Fire Hall, 713 North Long Beach Island Blvd.

The fees are $90 for six-person teams, $30 for individuals and $15 for youth. ASAC rules apply. Go to asaconline.org for details.

The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby Pat Erdman Memorial runs from Sept. 25 to Nov. 26.

Badges and dash cards are now available for $25 at area bait and tackle shops: Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon and Tight Lines in Somers Point.

Fishing categories include striped bass, bluefish, tautog and kingfish.