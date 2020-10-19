Late goal gives No. 7 Middle Township 1-1 tie with Millville

“She (Mahabir) hit it back to me a couple times, and then she went to the ground, so I lifted it up over her,” Lemma said.

Etter had scored unassisted on a breakaway on the right side with 48 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 1-0 Millville.

The teams each had a big chance to win in the 10-minute overtime. Middle’s Hannah Urbaczewski was open on the right side with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left, but Mahabir made a big save.

“I was really anxious, but it was good to help the team,” said Mahabir, a 15-year-old sophomore from Millville who was playing in her first overtime.

Etter, Millville’s leading scorer, had one final chance to win it as she closed from the right with 15 seconds left in overtime, but Thompson made the save.

“I was kind of scared, but I got really focused, and it was up to me to stop it,” said Thompson, a 16-year-old junior from Dennis Township. “Our team is so good that a lot of games I don’t have to do anything.”

Millville’s Claudia McCarthy is in her 50th year as the head coach of Millville and previously announced this will be her final year.