The Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson and Nate Gerry were removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon and are cleared to return to practice.
Johnson and Gerry will return to Eagles training camp after spending 13 days on the list. Johnson confirmed in a written statement he had tested positive for coronavirus July 29, the same day he, Gerry, and backup offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the list. Mailata is now the lone Eagle on the list.
Johnson, 30, said he felt "strong and ready to go," even though he contracted the virus. It's unclear whether Gerry and Mailata caught coronavirus or were exposed to someone who did come down with it. Players on the list must pass multiple tests while in quarantine before returning to the team.
Johnson's positive test came a few weeks after he hosted the OL Masterminds Summit, an annual clinic for about 50 NFL offensive linemen in Dallas. Johnson said he tested negative for the coronavirus before and after the event.
The Pro Bowl right tackle missed the early phase of training camp in which players mostly did strength and conditioning work followed by an hour-long walkthrough. The team will ramp things up next Monday, when it will be allowed to hold padded practices.
Johnson will have to build chemistry with Jason Peters, moving from left tackle to right guard, during this time. Peters, 38, is replacing Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles in June and is expected to miss the season.
Gerry started 12 games at linebacker last season, and his 78 tackles were second to Malcolm Jenkins' 81. He's expected to see an increased leadership role among the linebackers as the most experienced returning starter.
Mailata spent most of last season on injured reserve, but he is expected to compete for a role as a backup tackle this season.
