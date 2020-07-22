CJ LaFragola hit a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead Absecon to a 5-4 win over visiting Margate Green Wave on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Absecon (4-4) won its fourth straight game.
Pitcher and player-coach Ray Keelan came on in relief of starter Steve Kaenzig in the fifth inning and picked up the win.
Hammonton 4, Northfield 3: Winning pitcher Stephen Restuccio went five innings, allowed two hits and no runs, with six strikeouts. Hammonton improved to 7-1. Joe Liscio had two hits and an RBI.
Chris Caprio hit a three-run homer for Northfield (3-5).
— Guy Gargan
