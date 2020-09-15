Caleb Gandy typifies the Vineland High School football team.
He’s a senior getting to play a key role. Gandy will start at quarterback for the Fighting Clan this season.
Vineland will rely on 18 seniors, who were the core of a 9-0 freshmen team.
“They know our system,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “Some of them were starters. Some of them were not. They’re ready to step up into starting positions. I really like this team.”
Gandy played quarterback for the freshmen team in 2017 and the junior varsity the past two seasons. Gandy worked with a personal trainer in the off-season, according to Russo.
“He came from one of our youth programs and they had him at wide receiver,” Russo said. “We made him a quarterback because we knew he was a baseball player. He’s our guy. He’s earned the spot.”
Vineland also returns experienced seniors on the offensive line in Josh Bennett, David Dutra, and Eli Anderson.
That line will block for one of South Jersey’s most underrated running backs in junior Anthony Arthur, who rushed 103 times for 392 yards last season.
“He’s got great vision and side-to-side he’s very hard to tackle,” Russo said. “He’s a power back too. I see some running backs getting (college) offers. This kid is better.”
Running back/wide receiver Jonathan Toney (30 catches for 506 yards and seven TDs last season) is a four-year varsity player. Wide receiver Levi Manson is a 6-foot-4 senior who caught 12 passes for 162 yards last season. Ethan Evans is a possession-type receiver.
Senior nose guard Demarcus Rivers, a 6-2, 300-pound senior, leads the defense. Rivers is a three-year starter.
“You have to plug the center gaps, the ‘A’ gaps with a tough nose guard in our defense,” Russo said. “He’s the guy. It’s tough to run in those ‘A’ gaps with him.”
Vineland should be strong at linebacker with Lathan Kent and Nazario Butler. Manson and Toney return in the secondary.
“We have speed and size on defense,” Russo said.
Vineland will play one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. The Fighting Clan’s six opponents were a combined 49-19 last season. Vineland will be one of the few public schools in the state to play three non-public teams with games against St. Augustine, St. Joseph and Holy Spirit.
“This is good group. I’m looking forward to seeing them compete,” Russo said. “I feel like we can win every one of our games. Obviously, we have a tough schedule. People are going to know they played Vineland. My guys are tough and they’re going to hit.”
