The Holy Spirit High School football team grew up fast last season. The Spartans won the state Non-Public II championship with a young core that is now a year older, stronger and more experienced.
Spirit returns eight starters on offense and nine on defense and should again be one of the South Jersey’s top teams this season.
“To have all those kids back with experience it really bodes well for what we’re trying to do,” Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We should be in the thick of it. I’ll leave it at that.”
The Spartans will feature one of the state’s most dynamic running backs in senior Patrick Smith, who has committed to attend Colorado State on an NCAA Division I scholarship. Smith scored the first time he touched the ball last season, returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. He finished the season with 1,440 rushing yards.
“Patrick has looked fantastic so far,” Russo said. “He’s a very talented kid. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s explosive on the field. He gives us the ability to do a lot of different things.”
Trevor Cohen, who has committed to play baseball at Rutgers, returns at quarterback. He threw for 1,249 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Junior Elijah Steward (45 catches for 691 yards and 11 touchdowns) should be Cohen’s top receiver. The Spartans will also rely on speedy Devin Lee in the backfield.
“The biggest difference with Trevor is confidence,” Russo said. “I think you saw that at the end of last season. With the additional confidence and knowing the offense system better, I think he’s going to be very successful.”
On the defense, junior linebacker Michael Francisco (72 tackles, 14.5 for losses) and junior safety Michael Weaver have started since they were freshmen.
“When they were starting as 14-year-old kids, the maturity level was not there,” Russo said. “They had the physical ability to be there. Now, with their maturity they understand the defensive scheme we’re running. It’s just a progression from year to year with those guys. This year should solidify the types of talented kids they are.”
Senior nose guard Andrew Constantino is one of Spirit’s leaders.
Spirit returns veterans Javian McGee, Justin McNulty and Jashon Teller on the offensive line. The Spartans line will also get a boost from a pair of transfers – Jesse Bartlett, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound junior from Pinelands Regional, and Jadyn Crewe, a 6-2, 250 junior from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
“We have to be able to run the football,” Russo said. “I’m assuming teams are going to stuff the box against us. Trevor is going to have to pick his time and hook up with Elijah and the other receivers. If we can do that and keep teams off balance with what we’re trying to do I think we have an opportunity to be very successful.”
Holy Spirit is one of the few South Jersey schools where students will attend in person five days a week during COVID-19.
“That helps out,” Russo said. “Our kids will be there. We’ll be able to practice right after school. Our kids are eager. They’re looking forward to getting back to close to normal as they possibly can. We hope that football and what we’re doing at Holy Spirit academically will be able to provide that for them.”
