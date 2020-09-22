The St. Joseph football team has a new name this season.
The Wildcats are now a private high school known as St. Joseph Academy.
Expect St. Joe to be its traditional successful self on the football field. The Wildcats should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams with numerous starters back from last season’s 9-2 team.
“We’re going to take one day at a time,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “We’re going to try win one football game at a time and see where it takes us. This is a unique year, kind of a weird year.”
St. Joe returns nine starters on defense. Senior defensive end Keshon Griffin has committed to Rutgers University. Senior defensive end Chase Lomax made 20 tackles for losses last season.
“They should create a lot of havoc for opposing quarterbacks,” Sacco said.
Senior Ethan Hunt anchors the middle of the defensive line. He made 74 tackles, 18 for losses last season.
Senior Ahmad Ross is committed to Army. He rushed for 348 yards and made 76 tackles on defense despite being hampered for much of the season by an ankle injury. Senior linebacker Tyler Paige made 82 tackles, 13 for losses last season. Ja’son Prevard leads the secondary.
“We’re hoping to very physical on defense,” Sacco said. “We preach that in practice. If you’re not physical on this defense then you’re not going to play. I think we have kids that our competitive, and they’re pushing each other. I think we’ll be fine.”
On offense, senior quarterback Jayden Shertel is a three-year starter. He threw for 1,588 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
“We know he can throw the football,” Sacco said. “We know he can run the football. He’s going to take a bigger part in our offense this year. Every day we see improvement in him.”
The Wildcats relied on 2019 Press Player of the Year running back Jada Byers on offense last season. St. Joe will be more diversified this season.
Junior running back Cohl Mercado made several timely plays last season. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch and 12.7 yards per rush last season. James Mantuano is a promising sophomore at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Bryan Butkus leads the offensive line at center.
St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. There will be no formal postseason in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“It’s going to be a short season,” Sacco said. “You’re going to blink, and it’s going to be over. Our seniors have to lead the way for these younger kids. They have to show them the way. We’re hoping that happens real soon.”
