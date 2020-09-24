Kickoff 2020: A quick look at Pleasantville

Javier Garcia is devoted to Pleasantville.
That’s why when the Pleasantville High School football team needed a coach a few weeks before the season began, he applied for the job. The Pleasantville Board of Education confirmed Garcia as head coach last week.
“I’m homegrown,” Garcia said. “There’s a struggle that we all go through in Pleasantville. I know what it feels like because I’m from Pleasantville. I want to make my city as proud as possible.”
Garcia grew up in Pleasantville and played for the Greyhounds, graduating in 2009. He went to play college football at Cheyney University.
It has been a tumultuous offseason for the Greyhound, not withstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Chris Sacco, who rebuilt the Greyhounds into a South jersey Group II contender, stepped down after last season and is now the coach at Absegami. Garcia was on Sacco’s staff a few seasons ago. Pleasantville hired Kyle Klein as coach, but he resigned last month.
That set the stage for Garcia’s hiring. Garcia has assembled a solid staff. Chris Mancuso, was the Greyhounds defensive coordinator under Sacco, returns. Former Ocean City standout running back Kevin Sinclair is the offensive coordinator.
“It was unfortunate the last coach resigned,” Garcia said. “God opened the door for me, and I just took it.”
Pleasantville returns from standouts from a team that finished 8-3 and reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last seasons.
Sophomore quarterback Marlon Leslie threw for nine touchdowns and ran for two scores as a freshman. Junior running back Jaquan Howard averaged 6.9 yards per carry last season. Senior wide receiver Amin Bailey caught 12 passes for 164 yards. Pleasantville should also geta boost from Shawn McGraw, a senior running back and defensive back who transferred from Atlantic City.
Garcia said the Greyhounds will run the spread offense with a lot of run/pass option plays.
On defense, Howard made 52 tackles at linebacker. Senior linebacker Zahir Washington made 42 tackles. Senior Jonathan Valentine leads the offensive and defensive lines. Garcia said he believes Valentine is underrated.
“We have a big senior class,” Garcia said. “I’m expecting a lot out of all of the seniors.”
