Ja’Briel Mace rushed for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns as a Mainland Regional High School freshman last season.
This season Mustangs fans and Mainland opponents could see even more of Mace, who already has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Rutgers and Syracuse.
Mace will play defensive back and special teams.
“He could have played defense for us last year and arguably could have been our best defensive back,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “But being a freshmen we didn’t want to put too much on his plate. We’re looking for more from him this year.”
Despite his youth, Mace is one of the team’s leaders.
“He has the innate leadership ability,” Smith said. “You don’t see that too often from a sophomore. A lot of people look towards him. It’s not because he’s a great player. It’s the way he handles himself on and off the field. He’s one of the nicest kids you could ever meet and one of the most hard-working kids. He’s not a yeller or a screamer. He does it by leading by example.”
Mainland graduated several standouts from last season’s team which finished 10-1 and won a West Jersey Football League divisions championship.
This could be a season of transition for the Mustangs, who combine some veterans with talented freshmen and sophomore classes. Forty-five of the team’s 74 players are freshmen and sophomores.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Smith said. “A lot of new people.”
Another talented sophomore for Mainland is wide receiver Nate Wagner.
“He’s really developed physically and mentally,” Smith said. “He’s an all-around good kid. He’s a really good athlete, and he can fly.”
Seniors Sam Epstein and Chris Campbell lead the offensive line
On defense, senior defensive end Julian Ocasio returns. Epstein will also play nose guard. McKenzie Murphy is one of the few veterans in the secondary.
Smith anticipates playing handful of freshmen on offense and defense.
“We’re retooling,” Smith said. “I think we can be a spoiler down the road. We know we’re very young, but we do have some people who can play. As we progress through the season, we’ll get better. If all goes well, this (season) will set the stage for the next couple of years.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.